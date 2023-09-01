Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rap Media Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAP MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.58 Closed
-4.99-1.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rap Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.58₹21.66
₹20.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.15₹30.45
₹20.58
Open Price
₹21.66
Prev. Close
₹21.66
Volume
100

Rap Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.3
  • R222.02
  • R322.38
  • Pivot
    20.94
  • S120.22
  • S219.86
  • S319.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.2323.44
  • 1018.8224.69
  • 2016.9825.05
  • 5018.7523.54
  • 10017.7121.79
  • 20017.6719.91

Rap Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.25-25.14-32.41-13.7123.98251.1932.35
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Rap Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Rap Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rap Media Ltd.

Rap Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC084098 and registration number is 084098. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rupinder Singh Arora
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ritika Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandir Gidwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Lakhwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rap Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rap Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Rap Media Ltd. is ₹12.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rap Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rap Media Ltd. is -14.49 and PB ratio of Rap Media Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rap Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rap Media Ltd. is ₹20.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rap Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rap Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rap Media Ltd. is ₹30.45 and 52-week low of Rap Media Ltd. is ₹14.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data