MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rap Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC084098 and registration number is 084098. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rap Media Ltd. is ₹12.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rap Media Ltd. is -14.49 and PB ratio of Rap Media Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rap Media Ltd. is ₹20.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rap Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rap Media Ltd. is ₹30.45 and 52-week low of Rap Media Ltd. is ₹14.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.