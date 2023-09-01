What is the Market Cap of Rap Media Ltd.? The market cap of Rap Media Ltd. is ₹12.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rap Media Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rap Media Ltd. is -14.49 and PB ratio of Rap Media Ltd. is 1.37 as on .

What is the share price of Rap Media Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rap Media Ltd. is ₹20.58 as on .