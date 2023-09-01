Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.40
|2.40
|6.31
|66.84
|100.13
|79.78
|10.92
|13.28
|26.47
|-4.62
|-31.53
|30.57
|374.23
|303.87
|0
|0
|4.98
|21.34
|77.72
|103.74
|235.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|29 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1993PLC019635 and registration number is 019635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T echnical testing and analysis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹21.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹41.01 and 52-week low of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.