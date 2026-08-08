What is the share price of Ranjeet Mechatronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹6.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Ranjeet Mechatronics? The Ranjeet Mechatronics is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics? The market cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹27.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ranjeet Mechatronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ranjeet Mechatronics are ₹6.92 and ₹6.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ranjeet Mechatronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ranjeet Mechatronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹11.07 and 52-week low of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹4.26 as on .

How has the Ranjeet Mechatronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Ranjeet Mechatronics has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 35.69% over 3 months, -37.49% over 1 year, -3.71% across 3 years, and 31.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics are 83.88 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global