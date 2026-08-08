Here's the live share price of Ranjeet Mechatronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ranjeet Mechatronics
|-0.14
|-0.14
|35.69
|-1.14
|-37.49
|-3.71
|31.09
|Yash Innoventures
|11.02
|35.69
|-9.69
|-0.28
|12.86
|6.85
|43.37
|MPF Systems
|9.85
|20.88
|20.88
|20.88
|20.88
|-38.72
|-18.50
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ranjeet Mechatronics has declined 37.49% compared to peers like Yash Innoventures (12.86%), MPF Systems (20.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Ranjeet Mechatronics has outperformed peers relative to Yash Innoventures (43.37%) and MPF Systems (-18.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.69
|6.83
|10
|7.04
|6.75
|20
|6.29
|6.61
|50
|6.86
|7.16
|100
|9.03
|7.98
|200
|8.57
|8.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ranjeet Mechatronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Ranjeet Mechatronics - Board Meeting Outcome for For Change In Secretarial Auditor Of The Company For F.Y. 2025-26
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Ranjeet Mechatronics - Intimation About The Appointment Of Ms. Kriya Dipakbhai Shah, Company Secretary As An Internal Auditor
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Ranjeet Mechatronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Ranjeet Mechatronics - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Ranjeet Mechatronics - Results - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1993PLC019635 and registration number is 019635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T echnical testing and analysis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹6.92 as on Jul 16, 2026.
The Ranjeet Mechatronics is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹27.68 Cr as on Jul 16, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ranjeet Mechatronics are ₹6.92 and ₹6.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ranjeet Mechatronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹11.07 and 52-week low of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹4.26 as on Jul 16, 2026.
The Ranjeet Mechatronics has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 35.69% over 3 months, -37.49% over 1 year, -3.71% across 3 years, and 31.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics are 83.88 and 1.30 on Jul 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global