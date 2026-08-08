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Ranjeet Mechatronics Share Price

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BSE

RANJEET MECHATRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Equipments

Here's the live share price of Ranjeet Mechatronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.92 Closed
-0.14₹ -0.01
As on Jul 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ranjeet Mechatronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.92₹6.92
₹6.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.26₹11.07
₹6.92
Open Price
₹6.92
Prev. Close
₹6.93
Volume
16,000

Source: Dion Global

Ranjeet Mechatronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ranjeet Mechatronics		-0.14-0.1435.69-1.14-37.49-3.7131.09
Yash Innoventures		11.0235.69-9.69-0.2812.866.8543.37
MPF Systems		9.8520.8820.8820.8820.88-38.72-18.50

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ranjeet Mechatronics has declined 37.49% compared to peers like Yash Innoventures (12.86%), MPF Systems (20.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Ranjeet Mechatronics has outperformed peers relative to Yash Innoventures (43.37%) and MPF Systems (-18.50%).

Ranjeet Mechatronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ranjeet Mechatronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.696.83
107.046.75
206.296.61
506.867.16
1009.037.98
2008.578.4

Source: Dion Global

Ranjeet Mechatronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ranjeet Mechatronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ranjeet Mechatronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTRanjeet Mechatronics - Board Meeting Outcome for For Change In Secretarial Auditor Of The Company For F.Y. 2025-26
Jul 11, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTRanjeet Mechatronics - Intimation About The Appointment Of Ms. Kriya Dipakbhai Shah, Company Secretary As An Internal Auditor
Jul 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTRanjeet Mechatronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTRanjeet Mechatronics - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTRanjeet Mechatronics - Results - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Ranjeet Mechatronics

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1993PLC019635 and registration number is 019635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T echnical testing and analysis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Vallabhbhai Swadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devarshibhai Rakeshbhai Swadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Rakeshbhai Swadia
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Bhavinkumar O Kachhchhava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Sudhirbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhruviben Patel
    Additional Director

FAQs on Ranjeet Mechatronics Share Price

What is the share price of Ranjeet Mechatronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹6.92 as on Jul 16, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ranjeet Mechatronics?

The Ranjeet Mechatronics is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics?

The market cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹27.68 Cr as on Jul 16, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ranjeet Mechatronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ranjeet Mechatronics are ₹6.92 and ₹6.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ranjeet Mechatronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ranjeet Mechatronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹11.07 and 52-week low of Ranjeet Mechatronics is ₹4.26 as on Jul 16, 2026.

How has the Ranjeet Mechatronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ranjeet Mechatronics has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 35.69% over 3 months, -37.49% over 1 year, -3.71% across 3 years, and 31.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics are 83.88 and 1.30 on Jul 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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