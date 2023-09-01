Follow Us

RANJEET MECHATRONICS LTD.

Sector : Fire Protection Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.00 Closed
1.590.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹32.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.99₹41.01
₹32.00
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹31.50
Volume
6,000

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132
  • R232
  • R332
  • Pivot
    32
  • S132
  • S232
  • S332

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.9731.82
  • 109.0632.28
  • 209.8829.99
  • 5015.7324.71
  • 10022.0424.22
  • 20018.730

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.402.406.3166.84100.1379.7810.92
13.2826.47-4.62-31.5330.57374.23303.87
004.9821.3477.72103.74235.38

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
29 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1993PLC019635 and registration number is 019635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T echnical testing and analysis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Vallabhbhai Swadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devarshi Rakesh Swadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Rakesh Swadia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavinkumar O Kachhchhava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Sudhirbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹21.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹41.01 and 52-week low of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

