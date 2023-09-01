Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rander Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RANDER CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.68 Closed
1.830.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rander Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.68₹6.69
₹6.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.46₹8.63
₹6.68
Open Price
₹6.68
Prev. Close
₹6.56
Volume
4,238

Rander Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.69
  • R26.69
  • R36.7
  • Pivot
    6.68
  • S16.68
  • S26.67
  • S36.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.536.33
  • 107.536.09
  • 207.565.75
  • 507.855.39
  • 1007.745.46
  • 2008.246.18

Rander Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.1533.3336.61-4.71-14.36-41.09-43.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Rander Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Rander Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rander Corporation Ltd.

Rander Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203MH1993PLC075812 and registration number is 075812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitesh Kumar Rander
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohan Rander
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Ratanlal Rander
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyashree Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarwankumar Baldwa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rander Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rander Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Rander Corporation Ltd. is ₹8.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rander Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rander Corporation Ltd. is 10.47 and PB ratio of Rander Corporation Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rander Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rander Corporation Ltd. is ₹6.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rander Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rander Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rander Corporation Ltd. is ₹8.63 and 52-week low of Rander Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data