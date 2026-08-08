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Rander Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

RANDER CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Rander Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.00 Closed
-4.93₹ -0.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rander Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.00₹11.65
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹13.60
₹11.00
Open Price
₹11.16
Prev. Close
₹11.57
Volume
4,735

Source: Dion Global

Rander Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rander Corporation		-12.2115.794.764.56-6.4629.6320.55
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rander Corporation has declined 6.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Rander Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Rander Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rander Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1512.15
1012.4112.14
2011.6911.75
5010.3410.94
10010.2310.66
20010.9810.78

Source: Dion Global

Rander Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rander Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rander Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTRander Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTRander Corpn. - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 21, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTRander Corpn. - Clarification sought from Rander Corporation Ltd
Jul 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTRander Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTRander Corpn. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rander Corporation

Rander Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203MH1993PLC075812 and registration number is 075812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Rander
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Ratanlal Rander
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Rander
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Patil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Periwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rander Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Rander Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rander Corporation is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rander Corporation?

The Rander Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rander Corporation?

The market cap of Rander Corporation is ₹13.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rander Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rander Corporation are ₹11.65 and ₹11.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rander Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rander Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rander Corporation is ₹13.60 and 52-week low of Rander Corporation is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rander Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rander Corporation has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 15.79% for the past month, 4.76% over 3 months, -6.46% over 1 year, 29.63% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rander Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rander Corporation are -9.75 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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