What is the share price of Rander Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rander Corporation is ₹11.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rander Corporation? The Rander Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rander Corporation? The market cap of Rander Corporation is ₹13.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rander Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rander Corporation are ₹11.65 and ₹11.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rander Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rander Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rander Corporation is ₹13.60 and 52-week low of Rander Corporation is ₹8.00 as on .

How has the Rander Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Rander Corporation has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 15.79% for the past month, 4.76% over 3 months, -6.46% over 1 year, 29.63% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rander Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rander Corporation are -9.75 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global