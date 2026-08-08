Here's the live share price of Rander Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rander Corporation
|-12.21
|15.79
|4.76
|4.56
|-6.46
|29.63
|20.55
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rander Corporation has declined 6.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Rander Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.15
|12.15
|10
|12.41
|12.14
|20
|11.69
|11.75
|50
|10.34
|10.94
|100
|10.23
|10.66
|200
|10.98
|10.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rander Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 75.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Rander Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Rander Corpn. - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Rander Corpn. - Clarification sought from Rander Corporation Ltd
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Rander Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Rander Corpn. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Rander Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64203MH1993PLC075812 and registration number is 075812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rander Corporation is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rander Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rander Corporation is ₹13.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rander Corporation are ₹11.65 and ₹11.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rander Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rander Corporation is ₹13.60 and 52-week low of Rander Corporation is ₹8.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rander Corporation has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 15.79% for the past month, 4.76% over 3 months, -6.46% over 1 year, 29.63% across 3 years, and 20.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rander Corporation are -9.75 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global