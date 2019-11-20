Rana Kapoor sells remaining stake in Yes Bank

Founder and former managing director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor

Founder and former managing director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor on Tuesday sold his remaining 0.8% stake in the bank, the private sector bank announced in an exchange filing on Tuesday. These transactions were done via promoter firms Yes Capital (India) and Morgan Credits. The promoters sold 2.04 crore shares , which account for 0.80% of the total shares of the bank in the open market during November 13-14, 2019.

After selling the shares, the promoter group now holds only 900 shares in Yes Bank. In September 2018, Kapoor had taken to Twitter to say that his shares of the bank are invaluable and will remain with him forever like diamonds.

Earlier this month, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had purchased approximately 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 67.10 per share, which valued the total amount of the deal at around Rs 86.89 crore.