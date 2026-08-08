Here's the live share price of Ramsons Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ramsons Projects
|-9.76
|-9.77
|-19.41
|-26.79
|2.89
|40.47
|42.76
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ramsons Projects has gained 2.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramsons Projects has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91
|88.4
|10
|91.04
|89.59
|20
|91.53
|90.51
|50
|91.28
|92.12
|100
|94.76
|98.72
|200
|137.95
|108.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ramsons Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Ramsons Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Sta
|Jul 25, 2026, 04:15 AM IST IST
|Ramsons Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Ramsons Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Ramsons Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Ramsons Projects - Compliance Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Source: Dion Global
Ramsons Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063708 and registration number is 063708. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramsons Projects is ₹83.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramsons Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ramsons Projects is ₹24.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramsons Projects are ₹88.92 and ₹83.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramsons Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramsons Projects is ₹448.85 and 52-week low of Ramsons Projects is ₹59.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramsons Projects has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, -9.77% for the past month, -19.41% over 3 months, 2.89% over 1 year, 40.47% across 3 years, and 42.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramsons Projects are 3.31 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global