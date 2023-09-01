Follow Us

Ramsons Projects Ltd. Share Price

RAMSONS PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.44 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ramsons Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.44₹31.44
₹31.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.85₹31.97
₹31.44
Open Price
₹31.44
Prev. Close
₹31.44
Volume
0

Ramsons Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.44
  • R231.44
  • R331.44
  • Pivot
    31.44
  • S131.44
  • S231.44
  • S331.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.6629.99
  • 1022.4628.58
  • 2021.1426.91
  • 5017.2824.4
  • 10019.7122.3
  • 20018.2420.3

Ramsons Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.974.9725.7626.21124.57274.29232.70
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ramsons Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramsons Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ramsons Projects Ltd.

Ramsons Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063708 and registration number is 063708. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Sachdeva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Kalsi
    Director
  • Ms. Jhum Jhum Sarkar
    Director

FAQs on Ramsons Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramsons Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹9.45 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramsons Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is -100.45 and PB ratio of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is 0.98 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramsons Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹31.44 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramsons Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramsons Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹31.97 and 52-week low of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹11.85 as on Aug 17, 2023.

