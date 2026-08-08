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Ramsons Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMSONS PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ramsons Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.01 Closed
2.68₹ 2.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ramsons Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.00₹88.92
₹83.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.35₹448.85
₹83.01
Open Price
₹88.92
Prev. Close
₹80.84
Volume
105

Source: Dion Global

Ramsons Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramsons Projects		-9.76-9.77-19.41-26.792.8940.4742.76
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ramsons Projects has gained 2.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramsons Projects has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ramsons Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ramsons Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59188.4
1091.0489.59
2091.5390.51
5091.2892.12
10094.7698.72
200137.95108.54

Source: Dion Global

Ramsons Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramsons Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ramsons Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTRamsons Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Sta
Jul 25, 2026, 04:15 AM IST ISTRamsons Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTRamsons Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTRamsons Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTRamsons Projects - Compliance Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

Source: Dion Global

About Ramsons Projects

Ramsons Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063708 and registration number is 063708. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Sachdeva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jhum Jhum Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Verinder Kumar Bathla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ramsons Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Ramsons Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramsons Projects is ₹83.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramsons Projects?

The Ramsons Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramsons Projects?

The market cap of Ramsons Projects is ₹24.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramsons Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramsons Projects are ₹88.92 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramsons Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramsons Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramsons Projects is ₹448.85 and 52-week low of Ramsons Projects is ₹59.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ramsons Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramsons Projects has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, -9.77% for the past month, -19.41% over 3 months, 2.89% over 1 year, 40.47% across 3 years, and 42.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramsons Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramsons Projects are 3.31 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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