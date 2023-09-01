Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ramsons Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063708 and registration number is 063708. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹9.45 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is -100.45 and PB ratio of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is 0.98 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹31.44 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramsons Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹31.97 and 52-week low of Ramsons Projects Ltd. is ₹11.85 as on Aug 17, 2023.