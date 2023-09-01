Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|15,00,000
|0.11
|41.2
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|5,69,833
|0.03
|15.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ramco Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1997PLC037550 and registration number is 037550. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹1,6.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ramco Systems Ltd. is -8.48 and PB ratio of Ramco Systems Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹285.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹313.20 and 52-week low of Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹188.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.