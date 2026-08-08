Here's the live share price of Ramco Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ramco Systems
|8.93
|-25.92
|54
|24.2
|62.39
|29.19
|4.86
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|19.2
|2.46
|-16.74
|-19.14
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.7
|-0.52
|-21.64
|-17.6
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|17.77
|12.54
|-15.8
|-8.58
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|8.14
|-5.68
|-18.86
|-22.06
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|15.48
|12.77
|1.79
|11.49
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|22.99
|7.23
|-17.08
|-6.89
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-0.55
|-6.84
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|6.49
|25.43
|61.32
|39.37
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|14.81
|7.06
|-6.83
|7.28
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|22.74
|29.72
|14.54
|10.5
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|10.58
|11.97
|-5.09
|-7.97
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|24.22
|38.47
|41.04
|32.51
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|5.52
|13.4
|-8.4
|-23.35
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|4.3
|-12.5
|-27.78
|-34.36
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|8.63
|-21.36
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|8.99
|30.25
|6.2
|18.77
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|13.16
|-13.93
|-34.96
|-47.32
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|0.12
|-23.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|32.53
|118.19
|273.24
|495.76
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ramco Systems has gained 62.39% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.14%), Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramco Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|588.78
|605.86
|10
|668.39
|635.83
|20
|749.73
|675.59
|50
|654
|651.26
|100
|529.44
|592.31
|200
|541.09
|541.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ramco Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.50%, while DII stake decreased to 1.77%, FII holding rose to 11.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,69,833
|0.04
|47.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Ramco Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Ramco Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Ramco Systems - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Ramco Systems - Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 20-08-2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Ramco Systems - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Ramco Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1997PLC037550 and registration number is 037550. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Systems is ₹633.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramco Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ramco Systems is ₹2,381.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramco Systems are ₹647.05 and ₹611.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Systems is ₹968.20 and 52-week low of Ramco Systems is ₹342.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramco Systems has shown returns of 1.3% over the past day, -27.65% for the past month, 52.39% over 3 months, 66.68% over 1 year, 29.19% across 3 years, and 4.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramco Systems are 57.39 and 6.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global