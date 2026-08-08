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Ramco Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMCO SYSTEMS

Ramco Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ramco Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹633.40 Closed
1.30₹ 8.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ramco Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹611.00₹647.05
₹633.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.50₹968.20
₹633.40
Open Price
₹611.00
Prev. Close
₹625.25
Volume
11,432

Source: Dion Global

Ramco Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramco Systems		8.93-25.925424.262.3929.194.86
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7219.22.46-16.74-19.14-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.7-0.52-21.64-17.6-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1817.7712.54-15.8-8.585.435.12
Wipro		1.698.14-5.68-18.86-22.06-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.115.4812.771.7911.4911.75.1
LTM		7.0222.997.23-17.08-6.89-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-0.55-6.8414.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.856.4925.4361.3239.3743.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3514.817.06-6.837.2830.9128.44
Coforge		3.1522.7429.7214.5410.521.5913.08
Mphasis		5.8910.5811.97-5.09-7.972.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8424.2238.4741.0432.51-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.85.5213.4-8.4-23.35-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.874.3-12.5-27.78-34.36-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.978.63-21.36-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.358.9930.256.218.774.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8613.16-13.93-34.96-47.32-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.820.12-23.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6332.53118.19273.24495.76159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ramco Systems has gained 62.39% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.14%), Infosys (-17.60%), HCL Technologies (-8.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramco Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Ramco Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ramco Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5588.78605.86
10668.39635.83
20749.73675.59
50654651.26
100529.44592.31
200541.09541.44

Source: Dion Global

Ramco Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramco Systems saw a drop in promoter holding to 55.50%, while DII stake decreased to 1.77%, FII holding rose to 11.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ramco Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,69,8330.0447.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ramco Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTRamco Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTRamco Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 25, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTRamco Systems - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 25, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTRamco Systems - Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 20-08-2026
Jul 25, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTRamco Systems - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Ramco Systems

Ramco Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1997PLC037550 and registration number is 037550. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Chairman
  • Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sankar Krishnan
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan
    Non Independent Director
  • Dr. M S Kishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aravind Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) Chitra Venkataraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ramco Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Ramco Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Systems is ₹633.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramco Systems?

The Ramco Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramco Systems?

The market cap of Ramco Systems is ₹2,381.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramco Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramco Systems are ₹647.05 and ₹611.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramco Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Systems is ₹968.20 and 52-week low of Ramco Systems is ₹342.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ramco Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramco Systems has shown returns of 1.3% over the past day, -27.65% for the past month, 52.39% over 3 months, 66.68% over 1 year, 29.19% across 3 years, and 4.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramco Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramco Systems are 57.39 and 6.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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