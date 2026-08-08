What is the share price of Ramco Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Systems is ₹633.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Ramco Systems? The Ramco Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramco Systems? The market cap of Ramco Systems is ₹2,381.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramco Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramco Systems are ₹647.05 and ₹611.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramco Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Systems is ₹968.20 and 52-week low of Ramco Systems is ₹342.50 as on .

How has the Ramco Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Ramco Systems has shown returns of 1.3% over the past day, -27.65% for the past month, 52.39% over 3 months, 66.68% over 1 year, 29.19% across 3 years, and 4.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramco Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramco Systems are 57.39 and 6.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global