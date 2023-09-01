Follow Us

Ramco Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹281.20₹287.90
₹285.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.60₹313.20
₹285.15
Open Price
₹283.70
Prev. Close
₹281.90
Volume
72,705

Ramco Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1287.77
  • R2291.18
  • R3294.47
  • Pivot
    284.48
  • S1281.07
  • S2277.78
  • S3274.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5255.85282.97
  • 10257.32283.43
  • 20259.93281.3
  • 50273.79270.24
  • 100275.43258.21
  • 200303.18257.21

Ramco Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.283.6928.8429.27-2.4420.13-21.72
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Ramco Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramco Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan15,00,0000.1141.2
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan5,69,8330.0315.65

Ramco Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ramco Systems Ltd.

Ramco Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1997PLC037550 and registration number is 037550. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Chairman
  • Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M M Venkatachalam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R S Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Soundara Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankar Krishnan
    Non Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) P P S Janarthana Raja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Ramco Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramco Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹1,6.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramco Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramco Systems Ltd. is -8.48 and PB ratio of Ramco Systems Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramco Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹285.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramco Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹313.20 and 52-week low of Ramco Systems Ltd. is ₹188.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

