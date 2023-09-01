Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.63
|-7.50
|-13.95
|-20.43
|-57.71
|196.00
|155.17
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC018912 and registration number is 018912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹3.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is 274.07 and PB ratio of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹1.96 and 52-week low of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.