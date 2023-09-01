Follow Us

RAMCHANDRA LEASING AND FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.74 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.74₹0.76
₹0.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.57₹1.96
₹0.74
Open Price
₹0.76
Prev. Close
₹0.74
Volume
45,448

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.75
  • R20.77
  • R30.77
  • Pivot
    0.75
  • S10.73
  • S20.73
  • S30.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.540.75
  • 101.580.75
  • 201.590.76
  • 501.750.77
  • 1002.260.83
  • 2001.770.97

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.63-7.50-13.95-20.43-57.71196.00155.17
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd.

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC018912 and registration number is 018912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Gadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Harsha Bhanshali
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Aniket Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹3.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is 274.07 and PB ratio of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹1.96 and 52-week low of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

