MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH1981PLC024162 and registration number is 024162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹7.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is -39.57 and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramasigns Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹5.95 and 52-week low of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.