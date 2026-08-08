What is the share price of Ramasigns Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramasigns Industries is ₹0.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Ramasigns Industries? The Ramasigns Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramasigns Industries? The market cap of Ramasigns Industries is ₹2.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramasigns Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramasigns Industries are ₹1.07 and ₹0.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramasigns Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramasigns Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramasigns Industries is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Ramasigns Industries is ₹0.81 as on .

How has the Ramasigns Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ramasigns Industries has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 7.78% for the past month, 2.11% over 3 months, -56.7% over 1 year, -34.23% across 3 years, and -17.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries are -1.28 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global