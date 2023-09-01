Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAMASIGNS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.75 Closed
-3.17-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.70₹2.80
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.66₹5.95
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.84
Volume
49,735

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.8
  • R22.85
  • R32.9
  • Pivot
    2.75
  • S12.7
  • S22.65
  • S32.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.892.79
  • 104.912.8
  • 204.912.85
  • 504.782.98
  • 1004.863.18
  • 2005.333.56

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.73-6.78-24.45-19.12-34.68-28.94-68.57
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ramasigns Industries Ltd.

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH1981PLC024162 and registration number is 024162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Bijal Jatin Jhaveri
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Hasmukhlal Jobalia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Janu Pandhari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Vinod Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashaant Manohar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sursari Sagar Dwivedi
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suruchi Arjaria
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Ramasigns Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramasigns Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹7.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramasigns Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is -39.57 and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramasigns Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramasigns Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramasigns Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹5.95 and 52-week low of Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data