Here's the live share price of Ramasigns Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ramasigns Industries
|0
|7.78
|2.11
|-37.82
|-56.70
|-34.23
|-17.25
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ramasigns Industries has declined 56.70% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramasigns Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.96
|0.96
|10
|0.92
|0.96
|20
|0.97
|1.05
|50
|1.47
|1.36
|100
|1.79
|1.66
|200
|2.07
|1.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ramasigns Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 10, 2025, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Ramasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Sep 10, 2025, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Ramasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Sep 10, 2025, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Ramasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Sep 10, 2025, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Ramasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Sep 10, 2025, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Ramasigns Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10Th September, 2025.
Source: Dion Global
Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH1981PLC024162 and registration number is 024162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramasigns Industries is ₹0.97 as on Jun 01, 2026.
The Ramasigns Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ramasigns Industries is ₹2.77 Cr as on Jun 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramasigns Industries are ₹1.07 and ₹0.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramasigns Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramasigns Industries is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Ramasigns Industries is ₹0.81 as on Jun 01, 2026.
The Ramasigns Industries has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 7.78% for the past month, 2.11% over 3 months, -56.7% over 1 year, -34.23% across 3 years, and -17.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries are -1.28 and 0.31 on Jun 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global