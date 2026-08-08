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Ramasigns Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMASIGNS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ramasigns Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.97 Closed
-4.90₹ -0.05
As on Jun 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ramasigns Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.97₹1.07
₹0.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.81₹2.70
₹0.97
Open Price
₹0.99
Prev. Close
₹1.02
Volume
25,231

Source: Dion Global

Ramasigns Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramasigns Industries		07.782.11-37.82-56.70-34.23-17.25
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ramasigns Industries has declined 56.70% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramasigns Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Ramasigns Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ramasigns Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.960.96
100.920.96
200.971.05
501.471.36
1001.791.66
2002.071.96

Source: Dion Global

Ramasigns Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramasigns Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ramasigns Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 10, 2025, 09:36 PM IST ISTRamasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Sep 10, 2025, 09:29 PM IST ISTRamasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Sep 10, 2025, 09:24 PM IST ISTRamasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Sep 10, 2025, 09:20 PM IST ISTRamasigns Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Sep 10, 2025, 09:18 PM IST ISTRamasigns Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10Th September, 2025.

Source: Dion Global

About Ramasigns Industries

Ramasigns Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH1981PLC024162 and registration number is 024162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    Gala No 62, 64, 65, Ground Floor, Building No 5, New Ashirwad Industrial Premises Mumbai Maharashtra 400104
  • Contact
    info@ramasigns.in
    www.ramasigns.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Hasmukhlal Jobalia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Janu Pandhari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Hitesh Jobalia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashaant Manohar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Anant Sawant
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Sandeep Pawar
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunanda Prashant Shah
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Ramasigns Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ramasigns Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramasigns Industries is ₹0.97 as on Jun 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramasigns Industries?

The Ramasigns Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramasigns Industries?

The market cap of Ramasigns Industries is ₹2.77 Cr as on Jun 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramasigns Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramasigns Industries are ₹1.07 and ₹0.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramasigns Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramasigns Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramasigns Industries is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Ramasigns Industries is ₹0.81 as on Jun 01, 2026.

How has the Ramasigns Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramasigns Industries has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 7.78% for the past month, 2.11% over 3 months, -56.7% over 1 year, -34.23% across 3 years, and -17.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramasigns Industries are -1.28 and 0.31 on Jun 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ramasigns Industries News

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