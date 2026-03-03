Here's the live share price of Rama Telecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rama Telecom has gained 5.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 30.12%.
Rama Telecom’s current P/E of 19.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rama Telecom
|19.46
|39.28
|40.60
|41.27
|30.12
|9.17
|5.41
|Bharti Airtel
|-3.49
|-6.21
|-10.20
|-0.57
|17.38
|34.82
|28.42
|Vodafone Idea
|-5.68
|-9.82
|-2.46
|56.62
|37.94
|14.25
|-1.59
|Bharti Hexacom
|-3.53
|-2.52
|-9.11
|-10.73
|23.05
|25.18
|14.42
|Tata Communications
|-4.82
|-2.45
|-17.18
|-1.38
|16.66
|8.83
|4.68
|RailTel Corporation of India
|-9.24
|-12.35
|-11.59
|-15.66
|5.88
|37.49
|12.14
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-5.81
|-9.51
|-21.41
|-31.20
|-29.01
|-14.95
|23.37
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|-4.92
|-11.89
|-24.72
|-37.15
|-29.19
|11.35
|10.94
|STL Networks
|-3.62
|-5.40
|-11.82
|-8.09
|-8.09
|-2.77
|-1.67
|Reliance Communications
|-11.83
|-20.39
|-33.33
|-41.84
|-50.60
|-21.57
|-15.02
|GTL
|-1.83
|-1.41
|-13.92
|-24.10
|-14.02
|7.67
|0.70
|Uniinfo Telecom Services
|-0.93
|-3.55
|-18.78
|-30.56
|-28.51
|-12.13
|-2.24
|Accord Synergy
|-0.18
|0.36
|11.95
|28.60
|24.89
|3.97
|5.16
Over the last one year, Rama Telecom has gained 30.12% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (17.38%), Vodafone Idea (37.94%), Bharti Hexacom (23.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Telecom has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (28.42%) and Vodafone Idea (-1.59%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.25
|80.62
|10
|70.72
|75.53
|20
|68.15
|71.4
|50
|67.19
|68.11
|100
|65.43
|66.57
|200
|43.86
|0
In the latest quarter, Rama Telecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rama Telecom fact sheet for more information
Rama Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64202WB2004PLC099086 and registration number is 099086. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Telecom is ₹89.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rama Telecom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rama Telecom is ₹117.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Telecom are ₹90.95 and ₹85.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Telecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Telecom is ₹90.95 and 52-week low of Rama Telecom is ₹54.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rama Telecom has shown returns of 3.97% over the past day, 39.72% for the past month, 34.75% over 3 months, 30.12% over 1 year, 9.17% across 3 years, and 5.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Telecom are 19.49 and 2.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.