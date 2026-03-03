Facebook Pixel Code
Rama Telecom Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMA TELECOM

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Rama Telecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.00 Closed
3.97₹ 3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rama Telecom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.60₹90.95
₹89.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹90.95
₹89.00
Open Price
₹85.60
Prev. Close
₹85.60
Volume
50,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rama Telecom has gained 5.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 30.12%.

Rama Telecom’s current P/E of 19.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rama Telecom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rama Telecom		19.4639.2840.6041.2730.129.175.41
Bharti Airtel		-3.49-6.21-10.20-0.5717.3834.8228.42
Vodafone Idea		-5.68-9.82-2.4656.6237.9414.25-1.59
Bharti Hexacom		-3.53-2.52-9.11-10.7323.0525.1814.42
Tata Communications		-4.82-2.45-17.18-1.3816.668.834.68
RailTel Corporation of India		-9.24-12.35-11.59-15.665.8837.4912.14
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-5.81-9.51-21.41-31.20-29.01-14.9523.37
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		-4.92-11.89-24.72-37.15-29.1911.3510.94
STL Networks		-3.62-5.40-11.82-8.09-8.09-2.77-1.67
Reliance Communications		-11.83-20.39-33.33-41.84-50.60-21.57-15.02
GTL		-1.83-1.41-13.92-24.10-14.027.670.70
Uniinfo Telecom Services		-0.93-3.55-18.78-30.56-28.51-12.13-2.24
Accord Synergy		-0.180.3611.9528.6024.893.975.16

Over the last one year, Rama Telecom has gained 30.12% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (17.38%), Vodafone Idea (37.94%), Bharti Hexacom (23.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Telecom has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (28.42%) and Vodafone Idea (-1.59%).

Rama Telecom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rama Telecom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.2580.62
1070.7275.53
2068.1571.4
5067.1968.11
10065.4366.57
20043.860

Rama Telecom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rama Telecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rama Telecom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rama Telecom fact sheet for more information

About Rama Telecom

Rama Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64202WB2004PLC099086 and registration number is 099086. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rama Kant Lakhotia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Simran Lakhotia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shree Kant Lakhotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Gargi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Ambaly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hirak Ghosh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rama Telecom Share Price

What is the share price of Rama Telecom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Telecom is ₹89.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rama Telecom?

The Rama Telecom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Telecom?

The market cap of Rama Telecom is ₹117.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rama Telecom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Telecom are ₹90.95 and ₹85.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Telecom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Telecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Telecom is ₹90.95 and 52-week low of Rama Telecom is ₹54.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rama Telecom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rama Telecom has shown returns of 3.97% over the past day, 39.72% for the past month, 34.75% over 3 months, 30.12% over 1 year, 9.17% across 3 years, and 5.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rama Telecom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Telecom are 19.49 and 2.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rama Telecom News

