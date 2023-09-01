Follow Us

RAMA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.74 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.72₹4.10
₹3.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.35₹5.91
₹3.74
Open Price
₹3.73
Prev. Close
₹3.74
Volume
0

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.99
  • R24.23
  • R34.37
  • Pivot
    3.85
  • S13.61
  • S23.47
  • S33.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.533.88
  • 105.413.86
  • 204.973.84
  • 504.763.85
  • 1004.853.91
  • 2004.254.02

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.83-12.21-2.86-6.27-24.4434.53-49.25
-0.18-3.85-8.64-3.0215.9038.6045.45
2.198.1817.0229.93-15.40133.4548.76
4.1913.8222.6813.5810.61284.12101.86
18.1526.4875.3271.9651.66918.49254.62
1.67-7.6312.4416.1519.14143.86-33.42
1.619.749.2713.75-16.6763.6751.67
3.74-44.99-19.1011.03-22.95612.17477.33
3.77-9.00-20.10-21.51-53.00-91.50-91.50
0.59-7.12-9.60-12.63-25.49152.99152.99

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1985PLC035187 and registration number is 035187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H D Ramsinghani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deonath Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Ramrao G Kulkarni
    Director
  • Mrs. N H Ramsinghani
    Director
  • Mr. P K Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Brij Lal Khanna
    Director

FAQs on Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is -2.43 and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is -0.07 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹3.74 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹5.91 and 52-week low of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

