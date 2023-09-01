Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.83
|-12.21
|-2.86
|-6.27
|-24.44
|34.53
|-49.25
|-0.18
|-3.85
|-8.64
|-3.02
|15.90
|38.60
|45.45
|2.19
|8.18
|17.02
|29.93
|-15.40
|133.45
|48.76
|4.19
|13.82
|22.68
|13.58
|10.61
|284.12
|101.86
|18.15
|26.48
|75.32
|71.96
|51.66
|918.49
|254.62
|1.67
|-7.63
|12.44
|16.15
|19.14
|143.86
|-33.42
|1.61
|9.74
|9.27
|13.75
|-16.67
|63.67
|51.67
|3.74
|-44.99
|-19.10
|11.03
|-22.95
|612.17
|477.33
|3.77
|-9.00
|-20.10
|-21.51
|-53.00
|-91.50
|-91.50
|0.59
|-7.12
|-9.60
|-12.63
|-25.49
|152.99
|152.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1985PLC035187 and registration number is 035187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is -2.43 and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is -0.07 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹3.74 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹5.91 and 52-week low of Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.