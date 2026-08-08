Here's the live share price of Rama Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rama Petrochemicals
|0
|-6.16
|-11.23
|-2.19
|18.76
|52.94
|29.36
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rama Petrochemicals has gained 18.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.16
|15.08
|10
|15.7
|15.37
|20
|15.57
|15.29
|50
|14.12
|14.17
|100
|12.11
|12.39
|200
|8.92
|10.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rama Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Rama Petrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Rama Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Rama Petrochem. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Reports For The Quarter
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Rama Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BAORD MEETING DATED 07/08/2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Rama Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1985PLC035187 and registration number is 035187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Petrochemicals is ₹14.31 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Rama Petrochemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹22.07 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Petrochemicals are ₹15.06 and ₹14.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹16.92 and 52-week low of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹12.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Rama Petrochemicals has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.16% for the past month, -11.23% over 3 months, 18.76% over 1 year, 52.94% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals are -3.02 and -0.35 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global