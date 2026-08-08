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Rama Petrochemicals Share Price

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BSE

RAMA PETROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Rama Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.31 Closed
-4.98₹ -0.75
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rama Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.31₹15.06
₹14.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.05₹16.92
₹14.31
Open Price
₹15.06
Prev. Close
₹15.06
Volume
203

Source: Dion Global

Rama Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rama Petrochemicals		0-6.16-11.23-2.1918.7652.9429.36
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rama Petrochemicals has gained 18.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Rama Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rama Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.1615.08
1015.715.37
2015.5715.29
5014.1214.17
10012.1112.39
2008.9210.02

Source: Dion Global

Rama Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rama Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rama Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTRama Petrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTRama Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTRama Petrochem. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Reports For The Quarter
Aug 07, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTRama Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BAORD MEETING DATED 07/08/2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTRama Petrochem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Rama Petrochemicals

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1985PLC035187 and registration number is 035187. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H D Ramsinghani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Brij Lal Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Shirish V Karia
    Director
  • Mrs. N H Ramsinghani
    Director
  • Mr. P K Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Kishore P Sukthanker
    Director

FAQs on Rama Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Rama Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Petrochemicals is ₹14.31 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rama Petrochemicals?

The Rama Petrochemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹22.07 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rama Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Petrochemicals are ₹15.06 and ₹14.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹16.92 and 52-week low of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹12.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Rama Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rama Petrochemicals has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.16% for the past month, -11.23% over 3 months, 18.76% over 1 year, 52.94% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals are -3.02 and -0.35 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rama Petrochemicals News

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