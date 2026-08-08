What is the share price of Rama Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Petrochemicals is ₹14.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Rama Petrochemicals? The Rama Petrochemicals is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Petrochemicals? The market cap of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹22.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rama Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Petrochemicals are ₹15.06 and ₹14.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹16.92 and 52-week low of Rama Petrochemicals is ₹12.05 as on .

How has the Rama Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Rama Petrochemicals has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -6.16% for the past month, -11.23% over 3 months, 18.76% over 1 year, 52.94% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Petrochemicals are -3.02 and -0.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global