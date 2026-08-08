Here's the live share price of Ram Info along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ram Info
|-0.14
|-3.32
|-14.99
|-37.91
|-53.96
|-25.17
|-7.89
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ram Info has declined 53.96% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ram Info has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.99
|43.83
|10
|43.98
|44.05
|20
|45.1
|44.54
|50
|45.45
|46.29
|100
|50.35
|50.68
|200
|61.87
|59.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ram Info saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Ram Info - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations An
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Ram Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Ram Info - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The FY 2026-27
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|Ram Info - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Ram Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Ram Info Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017598 and registration number is 017598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ram Info is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ram Info is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ram Info is ₹33.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ram Info are ₹44.05 and ₹42.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ram Info stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ram Info is ₹101.85 and 52-week low of Ram Info is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ram Info has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -14.99% over 3 months, -53.96% over 1 year, -25.17% across 3 years, and -7.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ram Info are 11.14 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global