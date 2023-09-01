Follow Us

RAM INFO LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹100.75 Closed
0.050.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ram Info Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.30₹103.00
₹100.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.66₹151.85
₹100.75
Open Price
₹101.90
Prev. Close
₹100.70
Volume
5,683

Ram Info Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1102.9
  • R2104.8
  • R3106.6
  • Pivot
    101.1
  • S199.2
  • S297.4
  • S395.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5113.99100.18
  • 10113.3899.95
  • 20114.11100.3
  • 50114.91100.14
  • 100109.44100.89
  • 200120.15102.68

Ram Info Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.21-3.676.23-7.17-1.80626.62127.73
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Ram Info Ltd. Share Holdings

Ram Info Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ram Info Ltd.

Ram Info Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017598 and registration number is 017598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L Srinath Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V Anil Kumar Ambati
    Director
  • Ms. Anamolu Akhila
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Kiran Reddy Bonthu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Tejeswar Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Rasiklal Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ram Info Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ram Info Ltd.?

The market cap of Ram Info Ltd. is ₹67.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ram Info Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ram Info Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of Ram Info Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ram Info Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ram Info Ltd. is ₹100.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ram Info Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ram Info Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ram Info Ltd. is ₹151.85 and 52-week low of Ram Info Ltd. is ₹80.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

