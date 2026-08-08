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Ram Info Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAM INFO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Ram Info along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.00 Closed
0.05₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ram Info Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.51₹44.05
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹101.85
₹44.00
Open Price
₹43.80
Prev. Close
₹43.98
Volume
9,931

Source: Dion Global

Ram Info Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ram Info		-0.14-3.32-14.99-37.91-53.96-25.17-7.89
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ram Info has declined 53.96% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ram Info has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Ram Info Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ram Info Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.9943.83
1043.9844.05
2045.144.54
5045.4546.29
10050.3550.68
20061.8759.68

Source: Dion Global

Ram Info Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ram Info saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ram Info Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTRam Info - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations An
Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTRam Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 20, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTRam Info - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The FY 2026-27
Jul 04, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTRam Info - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTRam Info - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Ram Info

Ram Info Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1994PLC017598 and registration number is 017598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L Srinath Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V Anil Kumar Ambati
    Director
  • Mr. M Tejeswar Reddy
    Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunitha Bora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. C Renuka Rani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ram Info Share Price

What is the share price of Ram Info?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ram Info is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ram Info?

The Ram Info is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ram Info?

The market cap of Ram Info is ₹33.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ram Info?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ram Info are ₹44.05 and ₹42.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ram Info?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ram Info stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ram Info is ₹101.85 and 52-week low of Ram Info is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ram Info performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ram Info has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, -3.32% for the past month, -14.99% over 3 months, -53.96% over 1 year, -25.17% across 3 years, and -7.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ram Info?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ram Info are 11.14 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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