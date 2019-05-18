Rallies, Recessions and Routs: Wall Street handicaps a trade war

By: |
Published: May 18, 2019 6:33:57 PM

According to Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, too much tit-for-tat creates the potential for a recession. Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo, predicts a mere 5% decline for the S&P 500.

Wall Street, trade war, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, us china trade war, us, china, Rallies, Recessions, Routs, market news, Wall Street, S&P 500, Stock market, US stock market, US china, market newsRallies, Recessions and Routs: Wall Street handicaps a trade war (Reuters)

Ask Wall Street strategists what equities will do in a trade war, and prepare to be confused.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, too much tit-for-tat creates the potential for a recession. Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo, predicts a mere 5% decline for the S&P 500. JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic says the index will surge to 3,200 in the best scenario and sink to 2,550 should talks crash. In other words, either gain 11% or fall 11%.

It’s easy to blame trade for whatever just happened in stocks. But don’t try getting too firm a consensus on the future. Because nobody knows.

For now, traders are heeding the downside, ramping up hedges against future equity losses. In the options market, bearish bets have exceeded bullish ones by seven straight days, the longest stretch since December, when the S&P 500 fell to the brink of a bear market, data compiled by Cboe and Bloomberg showed. That’s a lot of demand for protection given the index was down only 4.5% from its peak at the nadir Monday.

Down 0.8% to 2,860 over the past five days, the S&P 500 had its first back-to-back weekly losses this year, halting a four-month, 18% rally. Below is a list of what other strategists say about the trade risk.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rallies, Recessions and Routs: Wall Street handicaps a trade war
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition