As many cities across India celebrate the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan today, August 28, investors are perhaps confused about whether stock exchanges are open.

While banks, offices, and public institutions across several cities are closed today, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading. Also, trading in debt and currency markets will continue as usual.

The day also coincides with the observance of Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Ayyankali Jayanthi, and the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

NSE and BSE open on Raksha Bandhan

NSE and BSE will continue to function as per their usual timings. Investors can smoothly buy, sell, and settle their contracts today, as the equity markets will then remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, as part of their regular weekend closure.

The equity markets will open at 9:00 AM and close at 3:30 PM. However, this month the NSE shifted its closing auction session (CAS) timing for select stocks, and trading activity in the equities derivatives segment will close at 3:40 PM.

ALSO READ NSE may get IPO approval soon: Sebi chief

Are MCX and NCDEX closed?

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain open for trading and contract settlement on Friday, August 28.

MCX will remain open for both its sessions: morning (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST) and evening (5:00 PM to 11:30 PM IST), while NCDEX will commence the trading session for most of its commodities from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST.

Conclusion

Trading in the equity, debt, currency, and commodity markets will remain open on Friday, August 28. Readers are also encouraged to check the official websites of various regional exchanges to avoid confusion.