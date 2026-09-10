Raksan Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31103DL1995PLC184910 and registration number is 184910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.