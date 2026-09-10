Raksan Transformers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹258.00-273.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atlanta Electricals
|0.53
|15.02
|-2.22
|101.61
|124.53
|30.95
|17.56
|Shilchar Technologies
|2.35
|-12.7
|7.05
|11.27
|-2.22
|-0.75
|-0.45
|Ujaas Energy
|-5.48
|-23.47
|56.47
|22.22
|102.53
|694.72
|241.75
|Bharat Bijlee
|-1.87
|-2.35
|-21.25
|-2.53
|-24.87
|3.84
|26.59
|Marsons
|9.96
|30.58
|9.68
|-2.5
|-2.5
|-0.84
|-0.5
|Danish Power
|2.5
|8.2
|-3.6
|35.95
|-3.67
|13.43
|7.86
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|1.63
|3.6
|-10.34
|26.01
|-48.18
|-19.1
|-11.94
|Supreme Power Equipment
|5.59
|12.56
|-10.66
|43.33
|14.26
|30.13
|17.12
|RTS Power Corporation
|0
|-6.41
|-6.41
|-6.41
|-6.41
|-2.18
|-1.32
|Tarapur Transformers
|-0.69
|-9.06
|-30.49
|-46.31
|-44.54
|38.73
|24.1
Source: Dion Global
Raksan Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31103DL1995PLC184910 and registration number is 184910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global