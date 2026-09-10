Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Raksan Transformers Share Price

Sector
Electric Equipment

Raksan Transformers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 258.00-273.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Raksan Transformers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Raksan Transformers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atlanta Electricals		0.5315.02-2.22101.61124.5330.9517.56
Shilchar Technologies		2.35-12.77.0511.27-2.22-0.75-0.45
Ujaas Energy		-5.48-23.4756.4722.22102.53694.72241.75
Bharat Bijlee		-1.87-2.35-21.25-2.53-24.873.8426.59
Marsons		9.9630.589.68-2.5-2.5-0.84-0.5
Danish Power		2.58.2-3.635.95-3.6713.437.86
Mangal Electrical Industries		1.633.6-10.3426.01-48.18-19.1-11.94
Supreme Power Equipment		5.5912.56-10.6643.3314.2630.1317.12
RTS Power Corporation		0-6.41-6.41-6.41-6.41-2.18-1.32
Tarapur Transformers		-0.69-9.06-30.49-46.31-44.5438.7324.1

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Raksan Transformers

Raksan Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31103DL1995PLC184910 and registration number is 184910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Kanda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dievam Singh Kanda
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Renu Kanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Dev Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Vats
    Independent Director

Raksan Transformers News

More Raksan Transformers News
Market Pulse