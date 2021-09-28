Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 3 shares rally up to 78% in 9 months; check target prices, stock outlook

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and associates, at the end of quarter ended June 30, 2021, publicly held 38 stocks

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s three biggest portfolio stocks have rallied nearly 80 per cent so far in the calendar 2021, beating headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 by wide margins. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s most valuable listed holdings are Titan Company, with holding value at Rs 9,000 crore; followed by Tata Motors at Rs 1,260 crore; and Crisil at Rs 1,097 crore. These three stocks have surged 78 per cent since January. In comparison, BSE Sensex has risen by 25 per cent and Nifty 50 index by 27 per cent.

Titan Company Ltd share price

– Latest closing price — Rs 2090.70

– Up 37 per cent year-to-date from Rs 1558.60

– Up 87 per cent in last one year from Rs 1138.75

– Antique Stock Broking has a ‘buy’ rating on Titan Company stock, with a target price of Rs 2,228 apiece, up 6.5 per cent from current price.

Tata Motors Ltd share price

– Latest closing price — Rs 331.55

– Up 78 per cent year-to-date from Rs 191.30

– Up 150 per cent in last one year from Rs 132.85

– Edelweiss Wealth Research has an ‘outperform’ rating on Tata Motors stock, with a target price of Rs 353 per share, implying 6.4% upside from current price.

Edelweiss: i) Tata Motors continues to maintain a strong focus on balance sheet improvement. Covid and semiconductor shortages have delayed the materialisation of the same; ii) As production normalises, tailwinds like the model cycle for JLR–RR launch in nine months followed by RRS-demand revival in CV and sharp cost reduction initiatives will drive strong free cash flows.

Crisil Ltd share price

– Latest closing share price: Rs 2787.60

– Up 43 per cent year-to-date from Rs 1915.50

– Up 56 per cent in last one year from Rs 1772.95

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and associates, at the end of quarter ended June 30, 2021, publicly held 38 stocks including Titan Company, Tata Motors, Crisil, Fortis Healthcare, Escorts, Nazara Technologies, Jubilant Ingrevia and others, with a net worth of over Rs 22,016 crore, according to data by Trendlyne.