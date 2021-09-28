Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 3 shares rally up to 78% in 9 months; check target prices, stock outlook

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's three biggest portfolio stocks have rallied nearly 80 per cent so far in the calendar 2021, beating headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 by wide margins
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s three biggest portfolio stocks have rallied nearly 80 per cent so far in the calendar 2021, beating headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 by wide margins. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s most valuable listed holdings are Titan Company, with holding value at Rs 9,000 crore; followed by Tata Motors at Rs 1,260 crore; and Crisil at Rs 1,097 crore. These three stocks have surged 78 per cent since January. In comparison, BSE Sensex has risen by 25 per cent and Nifty 50 index by 27 per cent.
Titan Company Ltd share price
– Latest closing price — Rs 2090.70
– Up 37 per cent year-to-date from Rs 1558.60
– Up 87 per cent in last one year from Rs 1138.75
– Antique Stock Broking has a ‘buy’ rating on Titan Company stock, with a target price of Rs 2,228 apiece, up 6.5 per cent from current price.
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 170 crore from this auto stock in September; analysts see further upside
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises earns Rs 70 cr in 10 days as ZEEL shares rally 65% from purchase price
- Zee Entertainment stock hits upper circuits, rallies 25%; makes Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Rs 50 cr richer in 1 week
Tata Motors Ltd share price
– Latest closing price — Rs 331.55
– Up 78 per cent year-to-date from Rs 191.30
– Up 150 per cent in last one year from Rs 132.85
– Edelweiss Wealth Research has an ‘outperform’ rating on Tata Motors stock, with a target price of Rs 353 per share, implying 6.4% upside from current price.
Edelweiss: i) Tata Motors continues to maintain a strong focus on balance sheet improvement. Covid and semiconductor shortages have delayed the materialisation of the same; ii) As production normalises, tailwinds like the model cycle for JLR–RR launch in nine months followed by RRS-demand revival in CV and sharp cost reduction initiatives will drive strong free cash flows.
Crisil Ltd share price
– Latest closing share price: Rs 2787.60
– Up 43 per cent year-to-date from Rs 1915.50
– Up 56 per cent in last one year from Rs 1772.95
Check live share prices: Titan Company | Tata Motors | Crisil
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and associates, at the end of quarter ended June 30, 2021, publicly held 38 stocks including Titan Company, Tata Motors, Crisil, Fortis Healthcare, Escorts, Nazara Technologies, Jubilant Ingrevia and others, with a net worth of over Rs 22,016 crore, according to data by Trendlyne.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.