Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s fading interest sends Titan company’s stock tumbling 8.6% in a month

Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s reducing his stake in Titan Company by 1.4% sent the shares of the company crashing by over 8% over a period exceeding a month. Shares of Titan limited plunged to a low of Rs 838.05 per share on June 28 after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in a regulatory filing informed the stock exchanges that he has sold a total of 1,25,00,000 equity shares of the company over the period of May 22 to June 28. From the closing level of Rs 916.90 on May 22, the stock has plummetted by 8.6% to a low of Rs 838.05 on June 28.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on June 28 disclosed that from 22 May 2018 to 27 June 2018, he along with persons acting in concert, have sold 61,00,000 equity shares and further sold 6,40,000 equity shares on 28 June 2018. This amounts to a total sale of 1,25,00,000 equity shares, or 1.4080% of Titan Limited. “This amounts to change of 2.6732% which is exceeding 2% of the total shareholding of Titan Limited of mine along with persons acting in concert from the last disclosure,” the investor said in the filing.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that he along with people acting in concert held 10.0455% of Titan company’s shares in April 2007. On 21 May, the holding in Titan was 7,79,50,420 equity shares or 8.7803%. However, after the reduced stake, holdings of Jhunjhunwala and the persons acting in concert amount to 6,54,50,420 equity shares or 7.3723%.

With the domestic equity markets on an upward move on Friday, shares of Titan too recovered over 2% from its yesterday’s low to a high of Rs 857.25 per share.