Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s auto stock may rally 26% as semiconductor availability improves; soars 43% in 1 year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Tata Motors may rally 26 per cent from the last close on the improvement in semiconductor availability, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report. The brokerage firm has maintained ‘buy’ rating on stock, with target price pegged at Rs 530, a 26 per cent upside potential. The stock outperformed BSE Sensex, gaining 5.17 per cent in one month, and 43 per cent in the last one year. The 30-share index added 3.5 per cent in one month and 20.4 per cent in the last one year. “The management saw a gradual improvement in semiconductor supplies, leading to improved production and wholesale volumes as compared to 3QFY22. The same is expected to continue in FY23,” the research and brokerage firm said.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a 1.18% stake or 3.92 crore equity shares of Tata Motors, according to the shareholding data available on the bourses. Often called the big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the company between the July-September quarter and the October-December quarter, buying 25 lakh shares. He had purchased the stock in 2020 when the scrip had tanked owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It may be noted that the shareholding pattern for January-March quarter is yet to be filed.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said all three businesses of Tata Motors are in recovery mode. While the India CV business will see a cyclical recovery, the India PV business is in a structural recovery mode. JLR is witnessing a cyclical recovery, supported by a favorable product mix, the brokerage firm added. “However, supply-side issues will defer the recovery process. While there are no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the India business (~50% of SoTP) will see a continued recovery,” it added.

Earlier this week, The Tata Motors Group reported global wholesales in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3.34 lakh, higher by 2 per cent, as compared to Q4 FY21. The company noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict did not materially impact its wholesale volumes in 4QFY22. “The impact on production has been limited due to active management of the parts supply chain, including developing alternatives for a relatively small number of parts that are sourced from affected countries. It is difficult to predict how supply and inflationary pressures will impact the coming quarters,” Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer, JLR.