Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s 4 Tata group stocks rally up to 135% in 1 year; Big bull’s first big win was Tata Tea

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Tata Group stocks — Tata Motors, Tata Communications, Titan Company, Indian Hotels — have rallied up to 135 per cent in the last one year, while those have surged over 57 per cent so far in the year 2021. Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, hold the largest stake in Titan Company — a 4.8 per cent stake or 4.26 crore shares in the watches-to-jewellery maker. Ace investor slashed his holding in Titan Company for the third consecutive quarter (April-June 2021). Titan’s share price has zoomed 63.27 per cent in the past one year, and 20.30 per cent so far in the CY21.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala’s second-highest stake is in Tata Motors, at 1.14 per cent or 3.7 crore shares. The big bull trimmed his stake in this motor company to 1.14% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a total of 4.27 crore shares in the company at the end of March quarter, which later fell to 3.7 crore. This stock has delivered the highest returns in the last one year, surging 134.24 per cent. Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 57.18 per cent.

It may be noted that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s first-ever big win was also a Tata Group stock — Tata Tea, where he made a profit of Rs 5 lakh in 1986. He bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at a price of Rs 43 that time, which zoomed to Rs 143 apiece in a span of just three months, more than tripling his invested money. As of June 30, 2021 shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio comprises 38 stocks, ranging from finance to tech to retail sectors, with a net worth of over Rs 20,165.9 crore, according to Trendlyne data. His most valuable listed holding is watches and jewellery maker Titan Company, with a holding value at Rs 8,019.7 crore; followed by Tata Motors with Rs 1,107.4 crore; and Crisil at Rs 1,069.1 crore. In the previous quarter, Jhunjhwala held stakes in 37 companies with a net worth of over Rs 19,850.6 crore.

Big bull has a stake of 1.04 per cent or 29.50 lakh shares in the Tata Communications.This communication stock has given 55.31 per cent return in the last one year and jumped 28.34 per cent so far in the calendar year 2021.

In the Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.10 per cent stake or 2.50 crore shares at the end of June 2021 quarter. Earlier this, IHCL reported that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala increased their stake in Indian Hotels to 2.1 per cent during the December quarter as against 1.05 per cent in September. Indian Hotels Company stock price has risen 20.45 per cent in one year and nearly 16 per cent so far in the year 2021.