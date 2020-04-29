Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top trades: Shares which the ace investor bought and sold last quarter

Federal Bank, the private sector bank that was one of the investors in the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme was on the Big Bull’s bucket list the previous quarter.

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala surprised many when he sold 1 crore shares in his prized, Titan Company Limited, during the March quarter. But, that is not all that he did in the first three months of 2020. He bought some stock and trimmed a few of his holdings, probably eyeing better opportunities elsewhere. According to the data available on the stock exchanges, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a busy man, carefully evaluating his position across sectors. He increased his stake in a small private lender while trimming his holdings in a financial services firm, all during the January-March quarter.

Federal Bank, the private sector bank that was one of the investors in the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme was on the Big Bull’s bucket list the previous quarter. Jhunjhunwala increased his holdings to 3.08% at the end of March, buying 35 lakh shares. Federal Bank shares gained 3% prior to the Yes Bank scenario, but since then have fallen close to 50%. Over 1 lakh Orient Cement shares were also bought by Jhunjhunwala. The stock surged 10% before the wipe-out on Dala Street began at the beginning of March. Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in pharmaceutical firm Jubilant Lifesciences, buying 15 lakh shares.

The volatility that domestic equity markets have seen over the past months has left many investors puzzled on how to invest and make the most of the share market that keeps dancing between gains and losses. Man Infraconstruction, Fortis Healthcare, NCC, and Edelweiss Financial Services are some of the shares where the Big Bull preferred maintaining the status quo.

With Titan’s weak commentary for the coming quarters as offline sales nosedived, Jhunjhunwala moved to sell 1 crore shares along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. The couple also reduced the combined stake in Crisil by selling 10,000 shares. Titan shares surged 15% in the first 50 days of 2020 only to fall twice that after that. Banking and Financial Services firm, Firstsource Solution saw the big bull cut his holdings in the March quarter, selling 50 lakh shares.