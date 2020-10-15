Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made over Rs 1,400 crore from these 7 stocks in July-September quarter

Sensex and Nifty have been outperforming other emerging markets since April, despite the sluggish performance posted by them in the previous month.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala saw his net worth surge by over Rs 1,400 crore between July and September this year. While Sensex zoomed 10% during this phase, seven big names in the big bull’s mammoth portfolio outperformed the market, and helped him enjoy the benefits. These stocks include Titan Company Ltd, Escorts Limited, Crisil, Lupin, Rallis India, Jubilant Life Sciences, and Fortis Healthcare. However, it must be noted that shareholding data as of 30 September for Escorts and Jubilant has not been reported so far. Sensex and Nifty have been outperforming other emerging markets since April, despite the sluggish performance posted by them in the previous month.

Although Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala booked profits in Titan, the big bull’s equity stake in the Tata Group company remains the same as the previous quarter. He owns 3.93 crore equity shares of the company despite his rather angry line of questioning during the previous investor call. The value of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the company at the end of June this year was Rs 3,734 crore. The stock price has surged 26% during the last quarter taking the value of his stake higher by Rs 977.64 crore to Rs 4,712 crore.

The billionaire investor’s shareholding in rating agency Crisil remained the same as the previous quarter at 21.06 lakh equity shares. With the share price of Crisil gaining 11.23% during the quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wealth soared from Rs 340.45 crore to Rs 378.68 crore, adding Rs 38 crore to his wealth. Pharma firm Lupin also contributed in helping the big bull’s wealth surge. Stocks moved higher by 12.75% between July and September, translating to a Rs 77.28 crore jump in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s holding in the stock, during the period Jhunjhunwala added 3 lakh shares of the pharma major to his portfolio.

Agrochemical firm Rallis India has been on the big bulls radar for long. Big bull’s shareholding in Rallis India remained at over 2 crore equity shares during the quarter, the same as the April-June quarter. However, with the stock moving up over 5% in the period, the value of Rallis India in Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio increased by Rs 26.94 crore. Fortis Healthcare’s stock was up 10.8% during the quarter, marginally beating the index. Big bull retained his stake in the firm, which increased the value of his portfolio by Rs 26.5 crore.

Although Escorts Limited’s shareholding pattern for the September quarter is not known, assuming that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the company remained largely unchanged, he would have pocketed Rs 220.90 crore profits. On similar lines, Jubilant Life Sciences is yet to report its latest shareholding pattern. However, assuming that the big bull retained his 81.45 lakh shares in the company, he could have increased the value of his portfolio by 63.98 crore.