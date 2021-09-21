Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 98,094 shares of this company in two days; stock up 21% so far in 2021

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his shareholding in The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited, selling 98,094 equity shares of the company or 0.44% of his total shareholding in the company. According to the latest shareholding pattern of Mandhana Retail Ventures, available on the BSE website, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 12.74% stake in The Mandhana Retail Ventures at the end of June this year. The stock price of Mandhana Retail Ventures has zoomed 20.83% so far this year. Most of these gains were recorded in the first six months of the year; the stock has moved lower after that.

“This is to inform you that as on September 16, 2021, I was holding 23,78,871 equity shares (10.7726%) of The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said in a letter to the company secretary of Mandhana Retail. “From the last disclosure till September 16, 2021, I have reduced the holding by 4,34,403 equity shares, which is 1.96% of the total issued paid-up capital of The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited,” he added. The big bull further added that between September 17 and September 20 this year, he sold another 98,094 equity shares of The Mandhana Retail Ventures.

The recent sale, along with the previous one, has helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trim his shareholding in the company to 22,80,777 equity shares, which is 10.3284% of the total issued and paid-up capital of The Mandhana Retail Ventures. The share price of The Mandhana Retail Ventures gained 1.03% on Monday to end at Rs 14.75 per share.

Between the end of December 2020 and the end of June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s shareholding in the company remained static at 12.74% with 28,13,274 equity shares. During this period the stock of the company zoomed 56%, helping the ace investor pocket at least Rs 2 crore in profits. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is often called the big bull of domestic stock markets, is known for spotting multi-baggers and holding those stocks for years to earn massive returns on the same.