Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says time has come to reap Modi’s GST, demonetisation dividends

The negative effects of GST and demonetisation are over and the time has arrived to reap dividends of the economic reforms brought by the Modi government, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said. The positive effects would be reflected in the GDP growth rate, he added. In the coming decade, India would clock in a growth rate higher than that recorded in the past ten years, ET Now reported citing the veteran investor as saying.

Even as a section of people said that the NDA government’s noteban and GST steps were ill-advised, the benefits of the reforms would start bearing fruits soon, he added. The ace stock picker also said that the foreign investment and capital expenditure would also grow substantially over the next decade.

While India stabilised from the twin shocks of GST and demonetisation in a year, it took other countries many years to settle down, he added. This shows that the country will grow at a brisk pace in the coming years, he noted.

The acceptance of the fact that low rates of interest would stay in the emerging markets including India for a longer time, foreign equity flow has increased in the last few weeks, he added.

Banks, pharma and infrastructure are the sectors that star investor was bullish about. Considering their attractive valuations, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala expects select opportunities in public sector companies.

Even as the stock market is maintaining a robust bull rally in the last few weeks, the veteran investor feels that it’s one of the most abominate runs in wake of limited participation from investors. The stock expert also said that the PSU shares offer tactical opportunity since their valuations have reduced.