Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says still in the game for Star Health, denies report of pulling out

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 12:58 PM

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has denied media reports claiming that he has pulled out of Star Health & Allied Insurance deal. We take a closer look.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was reportedly in talks to pick up a 35% stake in Star Health Insurance.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has denied media reports claiming that he has pulled out of Star Health & Allied Insurance deal. Earlier, CNBC TV18 had reported citing sources that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of the deal over concerns of financial performance. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was reportedly in talks to pick up a 35% stake in Star Health Insurance, with an overall investment of up to Rs 2,500 crore. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said that he has not pulled out of the deal, and he is awaiting IRDA nod, reported CNBC TV18. 

Also read: Japan’s help to Mizoram to prop-up bamboo industry, check landslides

Earlier, Safecrop Holdings, a consortium with WestBridge AIF, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Madison Capital, had signed definitive agreements with the shareholders of Chennai-based Star Health & Allied Insurance Company to purchase their shares in Star Health, the country’s leading standalone health insurer. While the financial details on the deal were not disclosed, a Bloomberg report estimates the deal value at just under $1 billion, i.e, about Rs 6,500 crore. Star Health has a market share of 10% in the health insurance segment of India. 

According to earlier reports by the channel, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was to be a promoter of Star Health with 35% stake in the company. Further, Safecrop Holdings will be the new owner of Star Health. Interestingly, ICICI Lombard General Insurance had placed a bid amount of about Rs 5,800 crore, which fell short of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-led consortium’s bid of approximately Rs 6,500 crore. So the valuation aspect of this particular transaction went in favour of the consortium led by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said a CNBC TV18 report in August 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says still in the game for Star Health, denies report of pulling out
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition