Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says don’t stop SIPs when stock market corrects; here’s why

While a few market participants may get jittery when the stock market corrects and stop SIP investments, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala advises that investors should continue to invest through ups and down. In an interview to ET Now in February-18, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, “The best way is to use mutual funds via SIPs. It may sound very boring because India is basically on a bull run, the economy itself. If you invest all the time, you will invest at an average point.” According to the big bull of Dalal Street, investors must not be afraid of the market correction or get excited in a boom period.

The entire idea behind SIP investing is based on the premise that investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about the market volatility and timing will yield superior returns. Notably, when the stock market is down, investing via SIPs helps to reduce the overall average cost of investment. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala summarises this concept by saying that if you invest at all times, you will end up investing at an average point.

At a recent event Navneet Munot of SBI mutual fund pointed out that he met certain investors who wanted to shut their SIPs due to heightened volatility. “The whole reason you started SIP was to take advantage of moments like this. If markets were going up every month by 1%, you do not want to average it up, you want to average it down,” Navneet Munot told ET Now. Explaining the concept of SIPs Munot said that when the prices are down, you get more units and that is where the discipline, the focus in long-term investing comes back.

Notably, in the financial year gone by Indian investors had taken to investing via SIPs in a big way. As of February 2018, the mutual fund industry had Rs 2.01 lakh crore worth of assets under SIPs. According to data from AMFI, the net inflows from SIPs was worth Rs 43,921 crore in FY17 which increased by 37% to Rs 60,071 crore in the current fiscal so far till the end of February.