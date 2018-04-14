Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Quotes: 7 lessons on stock market investing by India’s big bull

Interestingly, the net worth of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala got appreciated by ##IMG-CONTENT##.4 billion in a span of just 5 months between two lists of Forbes (Image: Reuters)

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Quotes: India’s legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has made it extremely big through investing in stock markets with his great foresight about the businesses. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has stake in firms such as Titan Company, Edelweiss Financial Services, Lupin, FirstSource Solution. Out of his portfolio, shares of the blue-chip firm such as Titan Company have surged as high as 105% to Rs 987 from a share price level of Rs 481.25 as on 17 April 2017. Shares of Titan Company have settled up 1.12% higher at the all-time high price of Rs 987 on Friday.

Notably, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is 54th richest person in India amassing a net worth of Rs $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. Interestingly, the net worth of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala got appreciated by $0.4 billion in a span of just 5 months between two lists of Forbes. As per the list released in October 2017, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth was $2.8 billion.

We take a look at seven lessons on stock market investing by India’s big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Successful investors are opportunistic and optimistic ones.

Invest in a business not a company.

Give your investments time to mature. Be Patient for the World to discover your gems.

Markets are like women — always commanding, mysterious, unpredictable and volatile.

Make the investment when the stock is not popular.

Have some cash in hand so that you can grab the opportunity when it occurs.

Invest in companies which have strong management and competitive advantage.

Earlier in late-February this year, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that rally in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty has been a midpoint climax for the domestic stock markets. Going ahead in the calendar year 2018, Indian equities will remain range-bound, Jhunjhunwala said. “The stock markets will consolidate and need to consolidate to see a healthy further rise,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala told in an interview to ET Now.