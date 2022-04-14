Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: These 5 shares have outperformed Nifty 50 so far in 2022, do you own any?

Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned five stocks have rallied up to 110% so far this year, outperforming benchmark Nifty 50 which has dropped 0.85% year-to-date. The five stocks range from various sectors such as real estate, retail, hospitality, and even financial services. Note that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly hold around 34 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 32,921.2 crore. Despite the rise in few stocks, Jhunjhunwala has seen his portfolio value drop by about Rs 1,100 crore in April so far, according to data available with Trendlyne.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks that outperformed NSE Nifty 50 in 2022

Metro Brands: Shares of Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands have risen 32.46% so far this year compared to 0.83 per cent fall in Nifty. Metro Brands is one of the fastest growing footwear retail companies in the country in the last decade. While Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 2.61 crore shares or 9.62% stake in the company, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 13.05 crore shares or 4.81% stake till the quarter ended December 31. Shareholding details for the quarter ended March 2022 are yet to be updated on exchanges.

CRISIL: Crisil shares have rallied 15.77 per cent year-to-date, outperforming Nifty 50 by a margin. CRISIL will maintain its business growth momentum, driven by its investments in talent and technology, recovery in economic activities, new product offerings and solutions, according to domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi. Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala collectively held 40 lakh shares or 5.49% stake in the company till quarter ended December 2021.

Indian Hotels Company: Indian Hotels Co share price has jumped 24 per cent in one month and over 36 per cent so far in 2022. ICICI Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 (13% upside). Time period given by the analyst is one year for when the stock price can reach the defined target. Till the quarter ended December 2021, Rakesh Jhunwala held 1.42 crore shares or 1.08% stake in the company and his wife held the same meaning the Jhunjhunwala collectively held 2.16 per cent stake in the hotel company.

DB Realty: DB Realty share price has witnessed meteoric rise this year. The stock has surged 110 per cent so far in 2022. Rakesh Jhunjhwala and his wife Rekha collectively held 1 crore share or 4.12% stake in the company till December 31, 2022, according to the shareholding data. Shareholding details for the quarter ended March 2022 are yet to be updated on exchanges.

NALCO: The share price of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has risen 16.09 per cent so far in 2022, outperforming benchmark index Nifty 50. The stock has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in the last 12 months as it has surged over 106% in the past one year. The Jhunjhunwalas collectively held 5 crore shares or 2.72% stake in the company till quarter ended December 2021. Shareholding details for the quarter ended March 2022 are yet to be updated on exchanges.