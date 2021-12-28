Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: These 6 stocks more than doubled in 2021

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continued to mint money from his diversified investment portfolio in 2021.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continued to mint money from his diversified investment portfolio in 2021. Even though some of the recent listings of companies backed by the big bull raised a few eyebrows, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s already listed portfolio stocks helped him double or in some cases quadruple his investment this year. Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known for his value picking investment strategy has invested in companies ranging from the blue-chip bets such as Titan and Tata Motors to small-cap companies such as TARC and Anant Raj. Here are 6 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks that have more than doubled so far this year.

Tata Motors: 156%

The Tata Group stock has rallied 156% so far this year to trade at Rs 477.20 per share. Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had purchased shares of the auto giant in the quarter ending September 2020. Through this year, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala booked profits in the stock as it rallied ahead. Currently, the big bull owns 3.67 crore shares of Tata Motors. Currently, the value of his holding stands at Rs 1,752 crore.

Man Infraconstrcution: 333%

Share price of Man Infraconstruction has skyrocketed 333% in 2021, sitting near all-time highs. The stock currently trades at Rs 98.8 per share. Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 30 lakh shares of the company or a 1.21% stake. He continues to hold the stock for more than half a decade now. The value of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the company stands at Rs 29.7 crore. Man Infra is the best performing stock owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in returns year-to-date.

D B Realty: 207%

Maharashtra based D B Realty’s share price has galloped 207% in 2021 but is still miles away from its all-time high. The stock is currently quoting a price of Rs 45.8 per share. According to data available on the stock exchanges, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife owns 50 lakh shares of the company, translating to a 2.06% stake in the company. The value of the stake stands at Rs 23 crore.

Anant Raj: 187%

Anant Raj share price moved higher in 2021 after continuously stooping lower for nearly 10 years straight. The stock was trading at Rs 76.85 per share on Tuesday. Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 1 crore equity shares of the firm, according to BSE data, translating to 3.39% stake in the company. The value of Jhunjhunwala’s stake in the company stands at Rs 76.85 crore.

Aptech: 129%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the promoter of Aptech and along with his wife owns a 24% stake in the company or 96.68 lakh shares. The stock of Aptech has rallied sharply in 2021 to now trade at Rs 358.15 per share. The value of Big Bull’s investment in Aptech stands at Rs 346.28 crore.

TARC: 109%

The Real Estate firm has more than doubled this year to now trade at Rs 49.25 per share. According to BSE data, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a 1.59% stake in the company or 46.95 lakh equity shares. The value of his stake at the current market price stands at Rs 23.12 crore.