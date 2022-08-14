Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away at 62: The stock market was in shock when the news of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s passing made the headlines on Sunday morning. The billionaire whose net worth was USD 5.8 billion according to Forbes, died at the age of 62 in Mumbai. According to a PTI report, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Also known as India’s Warren Buffet, Jhunjhunwala had recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air, India’s newest budget carrier. An investor with Midas touch, Jhunjhunwala was also the 48th richest person in the country, reported PTI.

