Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 967 crore from these five stocks in November

Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio capitalised well on the November rally that helped benchmark equity indices scale to record breaking new highs. Aided by healthy foreign inflows and an economy that was showing signs of recovery Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 11% in the last one month. This helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala make Rs 967 crore from just five stocks that make up his diversified portfolio. Apart from this, some of the stocks where he increased his investment in the previous quarter did fall and three such shares erased Rs 65.3 crore of his wealth.

The Big Bull’s prized possession, Titan Company Limited was shining during the month of November outperforming the benchmark indices marginally. Titan’s shares gained 11.5% during November. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with his wife holds 4.9 crore shares in the Tata Group firm. The upward movement in the stock helped The Jhunjhunwala’s bag Rs 686 crore. Titan Shares have now recouped all losses incurred during March and have gained 17% year-to-date.

Apart from the Titan the other biggest money maker for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in the month of November was Escorts. The automotive engineering company that operates in the agricultural machinery space, along with construction and railway equipment helped him make Rs 149.2 crore in November. Shares of the firm zoomed 16% during the period, helping the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who held 76 lakh shares of the firm at the end of the previous quarter. The stock that gained the highest during the period was Indian Hotels, another Tata Group firm in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio. Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd jumped 21% in the last one month Rs 97 per share to Rs 118 per share. The Big bulls owned Rs 1.25 crore equity shares of the company transiting to Rs 26.3 crore of boost in wealth.

Further, the billionaire investors made Rs 56.1 crore from another Tata Group firm — Rallis India. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns over 2 crore shares of the firm, according to the latest data available on the stock exchanges. The stock gained 11% during November. Lastly Fortis Healthcare with its 18% jump helped the Big Bull make Rs 50 crore with his 2 crore equity shares in the firm.

The laggards in the ace investor’s portfolio were Lupin, Jubilant Life Sciences, and Agro Tech Foods. While Lupin’s share price fell 2.13% erasing Rs 34 crore of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wealth, Jubilant Life Sciences shares dropped 4.1% and Agro Tech Foods fell 5.2% during the month of November.