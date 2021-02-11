Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 633 crore from these 5 stocks in 9 days since Union Budget

Two banking stocks owned by Jhunjhunwala have jumped 15% and 32% since Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech.

Since the Union Budget, five of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned stocks have outperformed the benchmark indices by quite some margin. The seven-day rally in domestic equities, followed by two days of flat moves may have helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is often called the big bull of domestic stock markets, pocket a massive Rs 663 crore in just little over a week of trading. In the aftermath of the Union Budget, Sensex and Nifty have so far zoomed 11% each to scale fresh all-time highs, recouping all the losses suffered in the previous week.

Of the five stocks under review, the most profitable scrip was Nagarjuna Construction Company or NCC. The big bull owned a 12.84% stake in the construction company at the end of the previous quarter that has now galloped as much as 57%. The value of his shareholding in the company was at Rs 461.38 crore just a day ahead of the budget. After the surge in stock price, the same has now settled at Rs 722.23 crore, helping the ace investor earn Rs 260.85 crore from his 7.83 crore equity shares.

Tata Motors, one of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s newest additions, is the second most profitable stock among the five. Shares of Tata Motors have soared 25% since February 1. The big bull owns 4 crore shares in the automobile firm which are now valued at Rs 1,310 crore, against Rs 1,050 crore prior to the budget, translating to a Rs 260 crore jump.

Two banking stocks owned by Jhunjhunwala have jumped 15% and 32% since Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech. Private sector lender, Federal Bank has gone from trading at Rs 72.4 per share at the end of January to Rs 83.25 apiece today. With this, the value of shares held by Jhunjhunwala has gone up by Rs 51.23 crore. Karur Vysya Bank, where the big bulls owned 3.59 crore at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal could have helped him earn Rs 48.57 crore as shares zoomed 32%.

Education technology firm, Aptech Ltd has gained 25% after the Union Budget. With shares going from trading at Rs 179 per share to Rs 224 apiece, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s 23% holding in the firm soared by Rs 43 crore in value.

(The calculations made are based on the shareholding pattern for the third quarter of the financial year 2021, unless otherwise stated.)