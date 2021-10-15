Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 1,331 crore from 2 Tata Group stock this week; shares jump as much as 30%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made 1,331 crore from just two Tata Group stocks in the holiday-shortened week as Sensex and Nifty soared to fresh all-time highs. Two of the biggest bets made by the ace investor, Titan Company Ltd and Tata Motors, charted a northward journey during the previous 4 trading sessions, helping Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pocket handsome returns. While Titan’s share price jumped 8.98%, auto major Tata Motors skyrocketed a massive 30%. Domestic equity markets have been scaling fresh record highs repeatedly, helped by healthy economic output as the earnings season begins on Dalal Street.

Tata Motors zooms ahead

Share price of Tata Motors has been in a league of its own this week. The stock soared a massive 30% since closing last Friday to end yesterday’s session at Rs 496 per share. At the end of last week, Rakesh Jhunjhuwala’s shareholding of 3.77 crore equity shares in Tata Motors was valued at Rs 1,445 crore. As the stock price soared higher and scaled fresh 52-week high, the value of big bull’s stake in Tata Motors was up at Rs 1,874 crore after yesterday’s trade. This translated to a profit of Rs 429.59 crore in just four trading days.

So far this year, Tata Motor’s share price has zoomed 166.27% and analysts continue to see more upside potential. Analysts at Emkay Global have a target price of Rs 515 per share on the stock post the TPG deal Tata Motors announced this week. ICICI Direct also has a Rs 515 apiece target price on Tata Motors, adding that the TPG deal unlocks value for the stock. “The transaction unlocks EV business value and demonstrates the future potential of the changing technology landscape in mobility,” they added.

Titan stock shines bright

Titan has been one of the most prized possessions for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The ace investor owns 4.26 crore shares of Titan Company Limited along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. The couple’s 4.81% stake in the company was valued at Rs 10,046 crore at the end of last week. The stock gained 8.98% this week to close yesterday’s session at Rs 2,567 per share. The value of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment at yesterday’s closing bell was Rs 10,948 crore. This translated to a profit of Rs 902 crore this week.

Titan has been in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio for years now. The stock has zoomed 64.7% so far in 2021. Earlier this month, Titan said that it has seen a robust performance in the July-September quarter, staging a strong recovery from the lows of the second wave of covid-19. Analysts remain bullish on the stock, however, Titan is currently trading above the estimates pinned by analysts at Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global, and ICICI Direct.