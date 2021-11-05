Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 101 crore from these 5 stocks during yesterday’s muhurat trading session

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made a staggering Rs 101 crore from five of his portfolio stocks in this year’s muhurat trading session. As the market zoomed ahead during the once-in-a-year session, the ace investor pocketed strong returns from a number of stocks. Indian Hotels was one of the top gainers in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio, gaining a strong 6% in the one-hour trading session. Along with Indian hotels, the auto giant from the Tata Group — Tata Motors — also shone bright in the billionaire investor’s portfolio this Diwali.

Tata motors share price added 1% gains this muhurat trading session, to close the day at Rs 490.05 apiece. The big bull owns 3.67 crore shares of the auto behemoth. The value of Tata Motors’ shares in big bull’s portfolio stood at Rs 1,783 crore ahead of the muhurat trade. This soared Rs 17.82 crore during the special session to close at Rs 1,800 crore. Tata Motors share price has zoomed 162% so far this year.

Big bull has been vocal of the re-opening trade and his hospitality bet, India Hotels was seen reaping the benefits of the trade. Indian Hotel’s share price zoomed 5.95% during the muhurat trading session to close at Rs 215.45 per share. The value of Indian Hotel’s stood at Rs 507.70 crore on Wednesday, however at the muhurat session, the value gained Rs 31.13 crore at Rs 538.84 crore.

Rating and research agency Crisil’s share price zoomed 2% during the muhurat trading session. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 39.75 equity shares of the company, the value of the stock in his portfolio stood at Rs 1,144 crore at the end of Yesterday’s session, up from Rs 1,123 crore on Wednesday. This translates to a Rs 21.72 crore gain for the big bull.

Further, Escorts also helped the ace investor pocket Rs 18.11 crore. The stock price gained 2% on muhurat trade and the value of the stock in big bull portfolio soared to Rs 978 crore from Rs 960 crore earlier this week. The big bull also made Rs 12.6 crore from his gaming and hospitality bet, Delta Corp. The stock jumped 3.3% during the muhurat trading session, with the value of the stock in big bull portfolio going to Rs 563.40 crore from Rs 550.80 crore on Wednesday.