Rakesh Jhunjhunwala loads up DHFL shares amid bloodbath in NBFC stock in September quarter

At today’s closing price, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake in DHFL amounts to Rs 281.9 crores.

Amid wild sell-offs and panic in the NBFC space, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala loaded up on DHFL shares, which plunged by more than 72% from their 52-week highs in the quarter. Notably, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd to 3.19% as at the end of September quarter, from 2.8% earlier, implying a rise of 0.39%. Notably, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala now holds 1 crore shares of DHFL shares. At today’s closing price, his stake in the firm amounts to Rs 281.9 crores.

Earlier, on September 21st, DHFL shares plunged by more than 60% to hit 52-week low of Rs 270.10. The plunge in DHFL shares came amid a larger plunge in NBFC stocks due to liquidity concerns and lack of clarity on exposure to IL&FS. After the sudden crash in the stock, causing panic in the markets, DSP MF said that the house has sold DHFL paper worth Rs 300 crore in the past few days to capitalise on the interest rate fluctuations.

Following the development, the entire NBFC space saw a carnage with shares of VLS Finance, L&T Finance Holding, Crest Ventures, Centrum Capital and SREI Infrastructure cracking upto 20% intra-day on September 21.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been an investor in DHFL since 2013. Interestingly, at a time when Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is seen increasing his stake in the firm, various other fund houses such as UTI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund were seen trimming their stake in the stock in the July to September quarter.