Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is bullish on these stocks; check what he says on smallcaps, midcaps

The stock market breadth has started to improve with the smallcaps and midcaps expected to outperform in 2020, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala told ET Now in an interview. The largecaps may reach a zone where they can consolidate for a few years, the Big Bull also said, adding he is bullish on the pharma stocks. The other sector on which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pinned hopes is banking as he expects the NPA cycle to peak out and credit to surge. On unlisted companies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that a bubble is seen building in space and it’s expected to burst in the coming twelve months. On the upcoming budget, the ace investor said that he expects an improvement in retail inflation post-event. The duration of long-term capital gains should be extended to two years, he also said.

The equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a volatile note on Tuesday tracking losses in banking stocks as weak inflation numbers weighed on domestic investor sentiment. After opening nearly 100 points lower, the 30-share BSE index was trading 50.26 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 41,809.43. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 13.80 points or 0.11 per cent to 12,315.75.

In October 2019, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said that the ongoing phase of weakness would pass away soon. The situation is not as bad as some of the people are making out and the government should take steps to remove fear in the business community, the market veteran Rakesh Jhunjhunwala told CNBC TV-18 in an interview. There is a need to revive animal spirits in the economy for the investment and exports to pick up, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had also said.