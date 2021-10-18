Rakesh Jhunjhunwala exits MCX, cuts stakes in 2 more firms after Lupin, Fortis Healthcare

Apart from Fortis Healthcare and Lupin, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stakes in The Mandhana Retail Ventures, and TARC

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has exited MCX, after trimming his stakes in at least four firms — Lupin, Fortis Healthcare, The Mandhana Retail Ventures, and TARC, the latest shareholding data suggested. At the end of the June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 25 lakh shares or a 4.9 per cent stake in the Multi Commodity Exchange of India. However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s name didn’t appear in the list released by the company on BSE. Companies don’t need to report the names of shareholders holding less than one per cent stake in the company. Similar to Lupin, Trendlyne data shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s holding in MCX as ‘below 1%’ as of 30 September 2021.

Apart from Fortis Healthcare and Lupin, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stakes in The Mandhana Retail Ventures, and TARC. Ace investor held a 7.39 per cent stake or 16.30 lakh shares in The Mandhana Retail Ventures in the September quarter, the shareholding pattern of public shareholders showed. At the end of June 30, Jhunjhunwala held 12.74 per cent or 28.13 lakh shares of the company, down 535 basis points (bps). The ace investor has trimmed his stake in the company after at least eight quarters.

In TARC, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake by 180 bps, from a 3.39 per cent stake at the end of the June quarter. According to the latest filing, Jhunjhunwala held a 1.59 per cent stake or 46.95 lakh shares of TARC as of the September quarter. Ace investor’s stake remained at 3.4 per cent for at least three quarters from December 2020 to June 2021.

Meanwhile, Jhunjhunwala’s holdings remained unchanged in at least eight stocks such as Indian Hotels, Tata Communications, Man Infraconstruction, NCC, Orient Cement, Wockhardt, Agro Tech Foods, and Aptech. While he made fresh investments in Canara Bank and NALCO in the September quarter. Trendlyne data shows that the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is now worth over Rs 25,790.7 crore.