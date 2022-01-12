Rakesh Jhunjhunwala exits Mandhana Retail, trims stake in Aptech even as stocks rally up to 194% in one year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has exited specialty retail chain The Mandhana Retail Ventures in the December 2021 quarter, the latest shareholding data suggested.

At the end of the September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 16.30 lakh shares or 7.4 per cent stake in the firm. However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name didn't appear in the list released by the company on BSE. It may be noted that companies don't need to report the names of shareholders holding less than one per cent stake in the company. Trendlyne data shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's holding in The Mandhana Retail Ventures as 'below 1%' as of 31st December 2021.

Apart from The Mandhana Retail Ventures, billionaire investor has trimmed his stake in Aptech. According to the Trendlyne data, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala now hold 23.43 per cent stake in Aptech as compared to 23.72 per cent at the end of September 2021 quarter.

The Mandhana Retail Ventures shares fell over 4 per cent to Rs 16.80 apiece intraday on Wednesday. In the last five days, the stock has gained nearly 5 per cent, and gained 2.7 per cent so far this year. While it has fallen over 6 per cent in the last six months but has rallied 45.5 per cent in the past one year. While Aptech share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 447.95 apiece, gaining 4.5 per cent in intraday deals on Wednesday. The stock has surpassed its previous high of Rs 444, touched on 4th January 2022. The stock has nearly tripled in the last one year, rallying 194 per cent. The stock has gained 12 per cent in the last one month, while it has soared 76 per cent in the past six months.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has also exited smallcap real estate stock TARC or The Anant Raj Corporation in the December 2021 quarter. During the third quarter of FY22, Jhunjhunwala has hiked his stake in Escorts. His stake in Escorts is valued at roughly Rs 1,202 crore with 64 lakh equity shares. While his stake in Canara Bank and Bilcare remained unchanged. According to the Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala and his associates publicly hold 37 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 25,514 crore.