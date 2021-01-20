  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala effect: Wockhardt shares jump 6% as big bull emerges among major shareholders

By: |
January 20, 2021 4:08 PM

Although it can not be established if this investment into Wockhardt is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s initial purchase of the firm’s stocks, however, this is the first time his name appears on the shareholding pattern of the company.

Nazara Technologies IPOData shows that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns more than 25 lakh equity shares of the firm or a 2.26% stake in it.

Shares of pharmaceutical company Wockhardt surged 6% on Wednesday to trade at a high of Rs 556.56 per share as investors found ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to be among its shareholders. Latest shareholding data of the company, updated on Bombay stock exchange today, showed that the big bull has invested in the firm. Wockhardt is among a few stocks that seem the be fresh additions to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio in the previous quarter. After reaching intra-day highs the stock closed with merely 1.37% gains at Rs 535 apiece. 

Although it can not be established if this investment into Wockhardt is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s initial purchase of the firm’s stocks, however, this is the first time his name appears on the shareholding pattern of the company. Data shows that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns more than 25 lakh equity shares of the firm or a 2.26% stake in it. In the Septemeber quarter shareholding pattern, the big bull did not feature. Firms are only required to disclose the names of those shareholders who own more than 1% stake in the firm.

Related News

Other key development in the latest shareholding pattern of the firm is the reduction of stake by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in the fiscal third quarter. FPIs held a 4.63% stake in Wockhardt at the end of September 2020, the same has come down marginally to 4.06% at the end of the previous quarter. This comes at a time when FPIs have been pumping in record amounts of money into domestic stocks.

Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical firm. Its Indian arm works in the firms of pharma and biotechnology. Since the beginning of November, the stock price has surged 84%. Wockhardt has been given the task of producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at its subsidiary in Wales. A production line at the firm’s factory has been reserved for the purpose for the next 18 months by the UK government. In the UK, Wockhardt is one of the largest suppliers into the NHS for over 20 years, has had a presence in Wrexham for over two decades and employs over 400 people at its 612,000 square feet high-tech manufacturing facility.  

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Rakesh JhunjhunwalaWockhardt
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala effect Wockhardt shares jump 6% as big bull emerges among major shareholders
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Limited upside in markets after the rally, Nifty to be at 15,000 by December 2021: Bofa Securities
2Indian mutual funds may be at the cusp of massive growth cycle; this AMC remains Citi’s top pick 
3HCL Tech, Infosys among top Sensex contributors; TCS, Mindtree share prices hit new 52-week highs