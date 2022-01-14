Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys more Titan shares during December quarter, increases stake to 4.02%

Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala now owns 3.57 crore equity shares of Titan Company, up from 3.37 crore equity shares held at the end of the September 2021 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought more shares of Titan in the quarter ended December 2021. According to the latest shareholding pattern of Titan, Jhunjhunwala now holds 4.02% stake in Titan Company, up from 3.80% at the end of September 2021 quarter. Titan is the biggest stock in his portfolio, valued at Rs 11,849.64 crore at Thursday’s closing price of Rs 2,618.65 per share. Meanwhile, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha’s shareholding in Titan remained unchanged at 1.07%. The Big bull publicly holds 35 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 24,225.7 crore, according to Trendlyne.

Big bull hikes Titan holdings

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala now owns 3.57 crore equity shares of Titan, up from 3.37 crore equity shares at the end of the September 2021 quarter. With the addition of nearly 19.5 lakh shares of the company, the big bull owns a 4.02% stake. Meanwhile, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has maintained her stake in the company at 95.40 lakh shares or 1.07% at the end of December quarter. The combined stake of the couple in the Titan has increased to 5.09% from 4.87% in the September quarter.

Titan shares rallied over 75% in last one year

Titan Company stock has rallied over 10.38 per cent in the past month, and 51.98% in the past six months. The stock rose nearly one per cent on Friday to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,643 per share, down 1.6% from its 52-week high of Rs 2,687. In the last couple of months, the stock corrected 13.5 percent falling to Rs 2,239.35 per share on December 20, from Rs 2,588.8 per share, hit on October 18. However, with recovery in the overall equity market, the stock also recovered, and has rallied 17% till date from 20 December, as against Nifty’s 10% rally. Titan shares have jumped 74.46 per cent in a year, and over 620 per cent in the last five years. So far in 2022, Titan stock has gone up nearly 3 per cent.