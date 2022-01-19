Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys more shares in his two largest Tata group stocks in Q3; trims stake in this firm

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in two of his largest stock holdings, Titan Company Ltd and Tata Motors, during the October-December quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in two of his largest stock holdings, Titan Company Ltd and Tata Motors, during the October-December quarter. Meanwhile, the big bull was also seen selling stocks of Jubilant Ingrevia during the quarter under review. The billionaire investor has increased his stake in Titan for the second consecutive quarter now and has bought additional shares of Tata Motors for the first time since buying the auto giant earlier in 2020. The ace investor is known for his long term value bets.

Increases stake in Titan and Tata Motors

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 4.33 crore equity shares of Titan, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, at the end of the July-September quarter. This accounted for a 4.87% stake in the company. However, the latest shareholding data available on the stock exchanges shows that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, along with his wife, now owns 4.52 crore equity shares of the Tata group firm, translating to a 5.09% stake. The value of his Titan shares currently stands at Rs 11,760 crore, making it the biggest stake owned by the big bull.

Titan’s share price rose close to 17% during the previous quarter and now trades at Rs 2,593 per share. Last week the company informed the bourses that it has witnessed a 36% revenue growth in the third quarter. This had sent Titan stock to a fresh 52-week high.

Another Tata Group stock, Tata Motors was on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s shopping card during the third quarter of the current financial year. The big bull purchased an additional 25 lakh equity shares of the company during the quarter taking his holding to 3.92 crore equity shares as against 3.67 crore shares in the previous quarter. Earlier last quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had sold shares of Tata Motors.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 44% during the previous quarter and currently trade at Rs 514 per share. The Jaguar Land Rover arm of Tata Motors has been facing chip shortage owing to global supply chain disruptions which have impacted sales of the company. The stock, however, remains a preferred pick for investors.

Sells more shares of Jubilant Ingrevia

On the other hand, he trimmed his stake in Jubilant Ingrevia for the second straight quarter. At the end of December 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned a 4.7% stake in the company or 75.2 lakh equity shares. This was down from the 5.5% shareholding that the big bull had during the July-September quarter.