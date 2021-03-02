  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments sell shares worth nearly Rs 65 crore in Ion Exchange

March 2, 2021 8:55 PM

Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his firm Rare Investments on Tuesday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 65 crore in Ion Exchange India Ltd, through open market transactions.

As per bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 1,205.19 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 18.17 crore.

As per bulk deal data on BSE, Jhunjhunwala sold a little over 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 1,205.19 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 18.17 crore.

Rare Investments offloaded 3.87 lakh scrips at a price of Rs 1,205.42 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 46.73 crore. Through separate transactions, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 4.75 lakh shares of Ion Exchange at a price of Rs 1,220.75 apiece.

On BSE, shares of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd ended 14.34 per cent higher at Rs 1,403.2 apiece

