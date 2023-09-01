Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|5.00
|0
|-30.00
|-44.74
|-58.00
|-86.02
|6.65
|-0.33
|33.67
|73.46
|24.84
|223.88
|10.63
|-3.16
|14.49
|12.93
|21.24
|89.47
|689.24
|295.38
|-0.13
|-1.07
|4.11
|8.47
|-7.31
|75.64
|142.53
|-9.76
|-14.72
|-11.35
|-19.84
|-37.70
|-5.22
|-44.39
|9.25
|20.13
|26.77
|18.76
|-23.04
|161.64
|17.30
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|0.74
|10.81
|-7.17
|-46.41
|-84.31
|1,02,441.67
|68,261.11
|1.74
|6.19
|18.74
|24.38
|-16.32
|67.01
|-28.49
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|5.84
|1.50
|10.90
|14.41
|-3.82
|150.84
|22.93
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|3.98
|12.06
|15.79
|1.70
|2.45
|92.63
|-26.54
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.90
|-2.35
|-6.96
|-10.39
|-34.58
|218.82
|25.93
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|1.40
|5.09
|3.58
|7.84
|-43.22
|51.31
|53.72
|2.54
|-3.36
|4.13
|1.51
|-17.08
|103.54
|56.20
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Sep, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Sep, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Others
Rajvir Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116TG2004PLC044053 and registration number is 044053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹1.68 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is -0.02 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvir Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹7.95 and 52-week low of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.