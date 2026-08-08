What is the share price of Rajvir Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvir Industries is ₹7.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajvir Industries? The Rajvir Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajvir Industries? The market cap of Rajvir Industries is ₹3.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajvir Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajvir Industries are ₹7.84 and ₹7.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajvir Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvir Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvir Industries is ₹11.55 and 52-week low of Rajvir Industries is ₹7.51 as on .

How has the Rajvir Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajvir Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -10.3% over 3 months, -25.33% over 1 year, 11.08% across 3 years, and -3.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries are -0.08 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global