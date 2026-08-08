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Rajvir Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJVIR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Rajvir Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.84 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajvir Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.84₹7.84
₹7.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.51₹11.55
₹7.84
Open Price
₹7.84
Prev. Close
₹7.84
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Rajvir Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajvir Industries		00-10.30-20.65-25.3311.08-3.83
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajvir Industries has declined 25.33% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajvir Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Rajvir Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajvir Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.888.04
108.738.6
209.79.43
5010.0510.01
1009.0612.07
20020.2118.51

Source: Dion Global

Rajvir Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajvir Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajvir Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 20, 2024, 03:54 AM IST ISTRajvir Industries Lt - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal

Source: Dion Global

About Rajvir Industries

Rajvir Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116TG2004PLC044053 and registration number is 044053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Upender Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal B Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Kanneboyina
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajvir Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rajvir Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvir Industries is ₹7.84 as on Jun 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajvir Industries?

The Rajvir Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajvir Industries?

The market cap of Rajvir Industries is ₹3.13 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajvir Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajvir Industries are ₹7.84 and ₹7.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajvir Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvir Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvir Industries is ₹11.55 and 52-week low of Rajvir Industries is ₹7.51 as on Jun 29, 2026.

How has the Rajvir Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajvir Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -10.3% over 3 months, -25.33% over 1 year, 11.08% across 3 years, and -3.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries are -0.08 and -0.03 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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