Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rajvir Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJVIR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajvir Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹4.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.00₹7.95
₹4.20
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹4.20
Volume
0

Rajvir Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.8
  • R21.4
  • R32.8
  • Pivot
    1.4
  • S12.8
  • S21.4
  • S32.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.814.21
  • 108.134.52
  • 208.225.25
  • 507.976.97
  • 10012.5511.14
  • 20027.3819.29

Rajvir Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.000-30.00-44.74-58.00-86.02
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20

Rajvir Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajvir Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Sep, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Sep, 2020Board MeetingOthers

About Rajvir Industries Ltd.

Rajvir Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116TG2004PLC044053 and registration number is 044053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Upender Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal B Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Kanneboyina
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajvir Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajvir Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹1.68 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajvir Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is -0.02 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajvir Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajvir Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvir Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹7.95 and 52-week low of Rajvir Industries Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data