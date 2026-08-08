Here's the live share price of Rajvir Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajvir Industries
|0
|0
|-10.30
|-20.65
|-25.33
|11.08
|-3.83
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajvir Industries has declined 25.33% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajvir Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.88
|8.04
|10
|8.73
|8.6
|20
|9.7
|9.43
|50
|10.05
|10.01
|100
|9.06
|12.07
|200
|20.21
|18.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajvir Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 20, 2024, 03:54 AM IST IST
|Rajvir Industries Lt - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
Source: Dion Global
Rajvir Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116TG2004PLC044053 and registration number is 044053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvir Industries is ₹7.84 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The Rajvir Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajvir Industries is ₹3.13 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajvir Industries are ₹7.84 and ₹7.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvir Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvir Industries is ₹11.55 and 52-week low of Rajvir Industries is ₹7.51 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The Rajvir Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -10.3% over 3 months, -25.33% over 1 year, 11.08% across 3 years, and -3.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajvir Industries are -0.08 and -0.03 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global