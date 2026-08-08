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Rajvi Logitrade Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJVI LOGITRADE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Rajvi Logitrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.25 Closed
4.96₹ 0.91
As on Jun 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajvi Logitrade Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹19.25
₹19.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.06₹19.25
₹19.25
Open Price
₹19.25
Prev. Close
₹18.34
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Rajvi Logitrade Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajvi Logitrade		010.1940.4147.4047.4042.5926.13
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajvi Logitrade has gained 47.40% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajvi Logitrade has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Rajvi Logitrade Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajvi Logitrade Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.5117.58
1015.6215.87
2012.6313.33
508.50
1004.250
2002.130

Source: Dion Global

Rajvi Logitrade Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajvi Logitrade remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 25.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajvi Logitrade Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTRajvi Logitrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter E
Jul 09, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTRajvi Logitrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTRajvi Logitrade - Intimation Of Commercial Vehicle Lease Agreement Dated 01St June, 2026
May 26, 2026, 05:24 AM IST ISTRajvi Logitrade - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 26, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTRajvi Logitrade - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For F.Y 2026-2027

Source: Dion Global

About Rajvi Logitrade

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200GJ1986PLC083845 and registration number is 083845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Dodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajvi Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Maulin B Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Narendrasinh D. Rana
    Director
  • Mr. Prashant Raval
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Champanery
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dipendra Tak
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Arpana Sandeep Shah
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Rajvi Logitrade Share Price

What is the share price of Rajvi Logitrade?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvi Logitrade is ₹19.25 as on Jun 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajvi Logitrade?

The Rajvi Logitrade is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajvi Logitrade?

The market cap of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹12.18 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajvi Logitrade?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajvi Logitrade are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajvi Logitrade?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvi Logitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹19.25 and 52-week low of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹13.06 as on Jun 15, 2026.

How has the Rajvi Logitrade performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajvi Logitrade has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 10.19% for the past month, 40.41% over 3 months, 47.4% over 1 year, 42.59% across 3 years, and 26.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajvi Logitrade?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajvi Logitrade are 4.25 and 1.13 on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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