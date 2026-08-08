What is the share price of Rajvi Logitrade? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvi Logitrade is ₹19.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajvi Logitrade? The Rajvi Logitrade is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajvi Logitrade? The market cap of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹12.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajvi Logitrade? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajvi Logitrade are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajvi Logitrade? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvi Logitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹19.25 and 52-week low of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹13.06 as on .

How has the Rajvi Logitrade performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajvi Logitrade has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 10.19% for the past month, 40.41% over 3 months, 47.4% over 1 year, 42.59% across 3 years, and 26.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajvi Logitrade? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajvi Logitrade are 4.25 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global