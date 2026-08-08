Here's the live share price of Rajvi Logitrade along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajvi Logitrade
|0
|10.19
|40.41
|47.40
|47.40
|42.59
|26.13
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajvi Logitrade has gained 47.40% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajvi Logitrade has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.51
|17.58
|10
|15.62
|15.87
|20
|12.63
|13.33
|50
|8.5
|0
|100
|4.25
|0
|200
|2.13
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajvi Logitrade remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 25.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Rajvi Logitrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter E
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Rajvi Logitrade - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Rajvi Logitrade - Intimation Of Commercial Vehicle Lease Agreement Dated 01St June, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 05:24 AM IST IST
|Rajvi Logitrade - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 26, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Rajvi Logitrade - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor For F.Y 2026-2027
Source: Dion Global
Rajvi Logitrade Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200GJ1986PLC083845 and registration number is 083845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajvi Logitrade is ₹19.25 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Rajvi Logitrade is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹12.18 Cr as on Jun 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajvi Logitrade are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajvi Logitrade stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹19.25 and 52-week low of Rajvi Logitrade is ₹13.06 as on Jun 15, 2026.
The Rajvi Logitrade has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 10.19% for the past month, 40.41% over 3 months, 47.4% over 1 year, 42.59% across 3 years, and 26.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajvi Logitrade are 4.25 and 1.13 on Jun 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global