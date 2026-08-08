What is the share price of Rajshree Polypack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Polypack is ₹25.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajshree Polypack? The Rajshree Polypack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Polypack? The market cap of Rajshree Polypack is ₹191.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajshree Polypack? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajshree Polypack are ₹26.97 and ₹25.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajshree Polypack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Polypack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Polypack is ₹26.97 and 52-week low of Rajshree Polypack is ₹14.25 as on .

How has the Rajshree Polypack performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajshree Polypack has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, 18.83% for the past month, 51.2% over 3 months, 2.54% over 1 year, 0.93% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack are 9.38 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global