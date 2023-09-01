Follow Us

RAJSHREE POLYPACK LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | NSE
₹157.35 Closed
-0.29-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajshree Polypack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.30₹161.00
₹157.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹139.00₹230.00
₹157.35
Open Price
₹159.50
Prev. Close
₹157.80
Volume
34,250

Rajshree Polypack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1161.5
  • R2164.6
  • R3168.2
  • Pivot
    157.9
  • S1154.8
  • S2151.2
  • S3148.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5191.19155.53
  • 10193.71155.16
  • 20198.52155.76
  • 50206.81157.09
  • 100189.67158.57
  • 200192.17163.05

Rajshree Polypack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.150.32-6.57-1.97-26.4977.1634.69
-1.47-1.33-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70
-3.101.5820.8524.0813.98287.41297.27
3.449.2718.8926.3535.02169.3440.68

Rajshree Polypack Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajshree Polypack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend

About Rajshree Polypack Ltd.

Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2011PLC223089 and registration number is 223039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramswaroop Radheshyam Thard
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Radheshyam Thard
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Sajjankumar Rungta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Satyanarayan Murarka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Yashvi Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alain Edmond Berset
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Rajshree Polypack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Polypack Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹180.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajshree Polypack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is 21.96 and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajshree Polypack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹157.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajshree Polypack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Polypack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹230.00 and 52-week low of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹139.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

