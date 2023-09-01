Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.15
|0.32
|-6.57
|-1.97
|-26.49
|77.16
|34.69
|-1.47
|-1.33
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-1.70
|-3.10
|1.58
|20.85
|24.08
|13.98
|287.41
|297.27
|3.44
|9.27
|18.89
|26.35
|35.02
|169.34
|40.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2011PLC223089 and registration number is 223039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹180.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is 21.96 and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹157.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Polypack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹230.00 and 52-week low of Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is ₹139.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.