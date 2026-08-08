Here's the live share price of Rajshree Polypack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajshree Polypack
|22.21
|18.83
|51.20
|48.33
|2.54
|0.93
|-4.21
|Jai Corp
|2.07
|-7.11
|-14.72
|-14.10
|-5.11
|-17.06
|-6.22
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.69
|14.27
|26.79
|29.82
|56.94
|48.98
|31.65
|Essen Speciality Films
|2.39
|9.73
|-3.99
|-6.55
|-71.87
|0.61
|0.60
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|5.26
|5.67
|0.88
|1.82
|-10.88
|17.09
|18.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajshree Polypack has gained 2.54% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-5.11%), Premier Polyfilm (56.94%), Essen Speciality Films (-71.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajshree Polypack has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.22%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.91
|22.45
|10
|21.33
|22
|20
|21.69
|21.71
|50
|20.21
|20.59
|100
|18.16
|19.47
|200
|18.11
|19.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajshree Polypack saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.21%, while DII stake increased to 1.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajshree Polypack fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2011PLC223089 and registration number is 223039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 332.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Polypack is ₹25.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajshree Polypack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rajshree Polypack is ₹191.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajshree Polypack are ₹26.97 and ₹25.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Polypack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Polypack is ₹26.97 and 52-week low of Rajshree Polypack is ₹14.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajshree Polypack has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, 18.83% for the past month, 51.2% over 3 months, 2.54% over 1 year, 0.93% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack are 9.38 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global