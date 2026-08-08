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Rajshree Polypack Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJSHREE POLYPACK

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Rajshree Polypack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.81 Closed
1.69₹ 0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajshree Polypack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.57₹26.97
₹25.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹26.97
₹25.81
Open Price
₹25.80
Prev. Close
₹25.38
Volume
3,80,943

Source: Dion Global

Rajshree Polypack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajshree Polypack		22.2118.8351.2048.332.540.93-4.21
Jai Corp		2.07-7.11-14.72-14.10-5.11-17.06-6.22
Premier Polyfilm		2.6914.2726.7929.8256.9448.9831.65
Essen Speciality Films		2.399.73-3.99-6.55-71.870.610.60
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		5.265.670.881.82-10.8817.0918.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajshree Polypack has gained 2.54% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-5.11%), Premier Polyfilm (56.94%), Essen Speciality Films (-71.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajshree Polypack has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.22%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.65%).

Rajshree Polypack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajshree Polypack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.9122.45
1021.3322
2021.6921.71
5020.2120.59
10018.1619.47
20018.1119.75

Source: Dion Global

Rajshree Polypack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajshree Polypack saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.21%, while DII stake increased to 1.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajshree Polypack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajshree Polypack fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Rajshree Polypack

Rajshree Polypack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2011PLC223089 and registration number is 223039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 332.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramswaroop Radheshyam Thard
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Radheshyam Thard
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Sajjankumar Rungta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Satyanarayan Murarka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Yashvi Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajshree Polypack Share Price

What is the share price of Rajshree Polypack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajshree Polypack is ₹25.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajshree Polypack?

The Rajshree Polypack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Polypack?

The market cap of Rajshree Polypack is ₹191.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajshree Polypack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajshree Polypack are ₹26.97 and ₹25.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajshree Polypack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajshree Polypack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajshree Polypack is ₹26.97 and 52-week low of Rajshree Polypack is ₹14.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajshree Polypack performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajshree Polypack has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, 18.83% for the past month, 51.2% over 3 months, 2.54% over 1 year, 0.93% across 3 years, and -4.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajshree Polypack are 9.38 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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