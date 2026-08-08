Here's the live share price of Rajputana Investment & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajputana Investment & Finance
|-5.07
|-6.42
|-6.47
|-9.14
|-23.89
|24.32
|17.01
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajputana Investment & Finance has declined 23.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajputana Investment & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.06
|32.05
|10
|33.23
|32.59
|20
|33.55
|33.06
|50
|33.67
|33.47
|100
|33.46
|34.08
|200
|36.11
|35.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajputana Investment & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Rajputana Inv.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Schedule To Be Held On 12.08.2026 At 04.00 P.M
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Rajputana Inv.&Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Rajputana Inv.&Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Rajputana Inv.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Rajputana Inv.&Fin. - Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KL1941PLC078267 and registration number is 078267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹31.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajputana Investment & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹9.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajputana Investment & Finance are ₹31.80 and ₹31.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Investment & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹30.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajputana Investment & Finance has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 17.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance are 1,382.61 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global