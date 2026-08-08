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Rajputana Investment & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJPUTANA INVESTMENT & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Rajputana Investment & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.80 Closed
-0.62₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajputana Investment & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.01₹31.80
₹31.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.02₹49.80
₹31.80
Open Price
₹31.80
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
1,630

Source: Dion Global

Rajputana Investment & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajputana Investment & Finance		-5.07-6.42-6.47-9.14-23.8924.3217.01
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajputana Investment & Finance has declined 23.89% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajputana Investment & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Rajputana Investment & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajputana Investment & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.0632.05
1033.2332.59
2033.5533.06
5033.6733.47
10033.4634.08
20036.1135.37

Source: Dion Global

Rajputana Investment & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajputana Investment & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajputana Investment & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTRajputana Inv.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Schedule To Be Held On 12.08.2026 At 04.00 P.M
Jul 17, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTRajputana Inv.&Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 15, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTRajputana Inv.&Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 08, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTRajputana Inv.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTRajputana Inv.&Fin. - Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Rajputana Investment & Finance

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1941 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KL1941PLC078267 and registration number is 078267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jijin Chanayil Surendran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mathew Jose
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunny Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Liji Jimmy Thalakkottoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajputana Investment & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Rajputana Investment & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹31.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajputana Investment & Finance?

The Rajputana Investment & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance?

The market cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹9.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajputana Investment & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajputana Investment & Finance are ₹31.80 and ₹31.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajputana Investment & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Investment & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹30.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajputana Investment & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajputana Investment & Finance has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 17.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance are 1,382.61 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rajputana Investment & Finance News

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