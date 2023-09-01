Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJPUTANA INVESTMENT & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.55₹17.37
₹16.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.15₹21.90
₹16.55
Open Price
₹17.37
Prev. Close
₹16.55
Volume
0

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.1
  • R217.64
  • R317.92
  • Pivot
    16.82
  • S116.28
  • S216
  • S315.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.717.04
  • 1016.8617.64
  • 2018.3318.04
  • 5016.1617.62
  • 10015.5216.58
  • 20013.8714.88

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-10.10-14.032.485.0816.55
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingGeneral Purpose

About Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd.

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1941 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KL1941PLC078267 and registration number is 078267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jijin Chanayil Surendran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B R Nalupurakkal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunny Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Liji Jimmy Thalakkottoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mathew Jose
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹5.10 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is 15.37 and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is 1.6 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹16.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹21.90 and 52-week low of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data