Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-10.10
|-14.03
|2.48
|5.08
|16.55
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|General Purpose
Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1941 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100KL1941PLC078267 and registration number is 078267. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹5.10 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is 15.37 and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is 1.6 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹16.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹21.90 and 52-week low of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.