What is the share price of Rajputana Investment & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹31.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajputana Investment & Finance? The Rajputana Investment & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance? The market cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹9.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajputana Investment & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajputana Investment & Finance are ₹31.80 and ₹31.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajputana Investment & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Investment & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of Rajputana Investment & Finance is ₹30.02 as on .

How has the Rajputana Investment & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajputana Investment & Finance has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 17.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance are 1,382.61 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global