Here's the live share price of Rajputana Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rajputana Industries has declined 1.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.73%.
Rajputana Industries’s current P/E of 15.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajputana Industries
|-3.35
|-9.94
|-15.24
|-14.63
|-10.50
|-1.68
|-1.01
|Jain Resource Recycling
|7.44
|-1.18
|3.15
|24.66
|24.66
|7.62
|4.51
Over the last one year, Rajputana Industries has declined 10.50% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (24.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajputana Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (4.51%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.58
|74.78
|10
|76.25
|75.57
|20
|77.16
|76.7
|50
|80.11
|78.97
|100
|80.86
|80.41
|200
|81.31
|81.59
In the latest quarter, Rajputana Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.38%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajputana Industries fact sheet for more information
Rajputana Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909RJ2011PLC035485 and registration number is 035485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 552.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Industries is ₹72.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rajputana Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rajputana Industries is ₹160.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajputana Industries are ₹72.55 and ₹71.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Industries is ₹101.90 and 52-week low of Rajputana Industries is ₹70.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rajputana Industries has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -19.94% over 3 months, -15.73% over 1 year, -1.68% across 3 years, and -1.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajputana Industries are 15.44 and 2.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.