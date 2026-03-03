Facebook Pixel Code
Rajputana Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJPUTANA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Rajputana Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.05 Closed
-4.57₹ -3.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Rajputana Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.10₹72.55
₹72.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.05₹101.90
₹72.05
Open Price
₹72.55
Prev. Close
₹75.50
Volume
7,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rajputana Industries has declined 1.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.73%.

Rajputana Industries’s current P/E of 15.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rajputana Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajputana Industries		-3.35-9.94-15.24-14.63-10.50-1.68-1.01
Jain Resource Recycling		7.44-1.183.1524.6624.667.624.51

Over the last one year, Rajputana Industries has declined 10.50% compared to peers like Jain Resource Recycling (24.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajputana Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jain Resource Recycling (4.51%).

Rajputana Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rajputana Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.5874.78
1076.2575.57
2077.1676.7
5080.1178.97
10080.8680.41
20081.3181.59

Rajputana Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajputana Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.38%, FII holding fell to 0.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rajputana Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajputana Industries fact sheet for more information

About Rajputana Industries

Rajputana Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909RJ2011PLC035485 and registration number is 035485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 552.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Shivani Sheikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sheikh Naseem
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shubham Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vekas Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Kumar Dotasra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajputana Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rajputana Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Industries is ₹72.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajputana Industries?

The Rajputana Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Industries?

The market cap of Rajputana Industries is ₹160.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajputana Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajputana Industries are ₹72.55 and ₹71.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajputana Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Industries is ₹101.90 and 52-week low of Rajputana Industries is ₹70.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rajputana Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajputana Industries has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -19.94% over 3 months, -15.73% over 1 year, -1.68% across 3 years, and -1.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajputana Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajputana Industries are 15.44 and 2.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rajputana Industries News

