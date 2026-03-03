Here's the live share price of Rajputana Biodiesel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rajputana Biodiesel has declined 2.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.38%.
Rajputana Biodiesel’s current P/E of 22.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajputana Biodiesel
|-0.02
|2.30
|-11.19
|-17.65
|-6.93
|-4.62
|-2.80
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-3.95
|-4.04
|-5.26
|-15.46
|-0.75
|-0.87
|-14.09
|Kotyark Industries
|1.12
|26.26
|9.84
|-29.23
|-53.55
|-11.84
|38.09
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|2.24
|-0.94
|-22.31
|-26.71
|-4.76
|16.90
|9.82
|Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals
|-2.88
|-6.32
|-10.74
|-14.25
|-1.03
|-40.42
|19.72
|Nirman Agri Genetics
|-1.50
|-1.40
|-27.18
|-64.79
|-79.77
|-18.58
|-11.60
|Continental Seeds and Chemicals
|-0.31
|-20.10
|-29.18
|-24.29
|-51.96
|-2.49
|19.78
Over the last one year, Rajputana Biodiesel has declined 6.93% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.75%), Kotyark Industries (-53.55%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajputana Biodiesel has underperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-14.09%) and Kotyark Industries (38.09%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|227.88
|228.25
|10
|229.75
|228.71
|20
|228.56
|230.49
|50
|239.16
|238.01
|100
|253.64
|244.92
|200
|246.63
|250.04
In the latest quarter, Rajputana Biodiesel saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.76%, while DII stake decreased to 2.84%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajputana Biodiesel fact sheet for more information
Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999RJ2016PLC056359 and registration number is 056359. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹225.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rajputana Biodiesel is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹158.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajputana Biodiesel are ₹227.50 and ₹225.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Biodiesel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹173.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rajputana Biodiesel has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -14.41% over 3 months, -5.38% over 1 year, -4.62% across 3 years, and -2.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajputana Biodiesel are 22.25 and 3.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.