Here's the live share price of Rajputana Biodiesel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rajputana Biodiesel has declined 2.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.38%.

Rajputana Biodiesel’s current P/E of 22.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.