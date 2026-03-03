Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rajputana Biodiesel Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJPUTANA BIODIESEL

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Rajputana Biodiesel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹225.05 Closed
-1.08₹ -2.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rajputana Biodiesel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.05₹227.50
₹225.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹173.15₹299.00
₹225.05
Open Price
₹227.50
Prev. Close
₹227.50
Volume
4,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rajputana Biodiesel has declined 2.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.38%.

Rajputana Biodiesel’s current P/E of 22.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rajputana Biodiesel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajputana Biodiesel		-0.022.30-11.19-17.65-6.93-4.62-2.80
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-3.95-4.04-5.26-15.46-0.75-0.87-14.09
Kotyark Industries		1.1226.269.84-29.23-53.55-11.8438.09
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy		2.24-0.94-22.31-26.71-4.7616.909.82
Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals		-2.88-6.32-10.74-14.25-1.03-40.4219.72
Nirman Agri Genetics		-1.50-1.40-27.18-64.79-79.77-18.58-11.60
Continental Seeds and Chemicals		-0.31-20.10-29.18-24.29-51.96-2.4919.78

Over the last one year, Rajputana Biodiesel has declined 6.93% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.75%), Kotyark Industries (-53.55%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-4.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajputana Biodiesel has underperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-14.09%) and Kotyark Industries (38.09%).

Rajputana Biodiesel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rajputana Biodiesel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5227.88228.25
10229.75228.71
20228.56230.49
50239.16238.01
100253.64244.92
200246.63250.04

Rajputana Biodiesel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajputana Biodiesel saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.76%, while DII stake decreased to 2.84%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rajputana Biodiesel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajputana Biodiesel fact sheet for more information

About Rajputana Biodiesel

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999RJ2016PLC056359 and registration number is 056359. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sudeep Soni
    Exe.Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Soni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tanay Attar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Surana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Palaash Gajria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrey Kastiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajputana Biodiesel Share Price

What is the share price of Rajputana Biodiesel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹225.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajputana Biodiesel?

The Rajputana Biodiesel is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Biodiesel?

The market cap of Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹158.29 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajputana Biodiesel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajputana Biodiesel are ₹227.50 and ₹225.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajputana Biodiesel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajputana Biodiesel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Rajputana Biodiesel is ₹173.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rajputana Biodiesel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajputana Biodiesel has shown returns of -1.08% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -14.41% over 3 months, -5.38% over 1 year, -4.62% across 3 years, and -2.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajputana Biodiesel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajputana Biodiesel are 22.25 and 3.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rajputana Biodiesel News

More Rajputana Biodiesel News
icon
Market Pulse