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Rajoo Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJOO ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rajoo Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.24 Closed
0.99₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajoo Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.06₹52.49
₹52.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹110.65
₹52.24
Open Price
₹52.49
Prev. Close
₹51.73
Volume
17,258

Source: Dion Global

Rajoo Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajoo Engineers		-0.684.02-12.61-22.82-49.2839.8638.74
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajoo Engineers has declined 49.28% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajoo Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Rajoo Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajoo Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.1451.82
1053.3852.14
2051.7852.31
5053.3753.6
10056.3157.03
20063.9768.34

Source: Dion Global

Rajoo Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajoo Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.53%, FII holding fell to 1.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajoo Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTRajoo Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTRajoo Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 20, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTRajoo Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 20 July 2026 - Unaudited Consolidated And St
Jul 20, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTRajoo Engineers - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 20 July 2026 - Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results
Jul 15, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTRajoo Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for 522257 / Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone

Source: Dion Global

About Rajoo Engineers

Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1986PLC009212 and registration number is 009212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh N Doshi
    Chairman & Director
  • Ms. Khushboo C Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav K Doshi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil B Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Laxman R Ajagiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik R Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shital Badshah
    Independent Director
  • CA. Jinal H Rupani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sureshchandra G Vaja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukhlal A Manavadaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajoo Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Rajoo Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajoo Engineers is ₹52.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajoo Engineers?

The Rajoo Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajoo Engineers?

The market cap of Rajoo Engineers is ₹933.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajoo Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajoo Engineers are ₹52.49 and ₹51.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajoo Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajoo Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajoo Engineers is ₹110.65 and 52-week low of Rajoo Engineers is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajoo Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajoo Engineers has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, 4.02% for the past month, -12.61% over 3 months, -49.28% over 1 year, 39.86% across 3 years, and 38.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajoo Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajoo Engineers are 19.37 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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