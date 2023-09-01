Follow Us

RAJOO ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.54 Closed
1.991.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajoo Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.10₹63.54
₹63.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.75₹64.50
₹63.54
Open Price
₹61.10
Prev. Close
₹62.30
Volume
1,03,734

Rajoo Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.35
  • R265.17
  • R366.79
  • Pivot
    62.73
  • S161.91
  • S260.29
  • S359.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.5861.84
  • 1029.8260.2
  • 2030.257.23
  • 5031.2950.99
  • 10032.5244.58
  • 20033.0438.81

Rajoo Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.4331.3672.34149.86105.96598.2474.08
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Rajoo Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajoo Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajoo Engineers Ltd.

Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1986PLC009212 and registration number is 009212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh N Doshi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sunil B Jain
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Khushboo C Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav K Doshi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kirit R Vachhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra G Vaja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxman R Ajagiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajoo Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajoo Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is ₹390.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajoo Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is 33.35 and PB ratio of Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajoo Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is ₹63.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajoo Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajoo Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is ₹64.50 and 52-week low of Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is ₹23.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

