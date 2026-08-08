Here's the live share price of Rajoo Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajoo Engineers
|-0.68
|4.02
|-12.61
|-22.82
|-49.28
|39.86
|38.74
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajoo Engineers has declined 49.28% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajoo Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.14
|51.82
|10
|53.38
|52.14
|20
|51.78
|52.31
|50
|53.37
|53.6
|100
|56.31
|57.03
|200
|63.97
|68.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajoo Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.53%, FII holding fell to 1.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Rajoo Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Rajoo Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Rajoo Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 20 July 2026 - Unaudited Consolidated And St
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Rajoo Engineers - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 20 July 2026 - Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Rajoo Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for 522257 / Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone
Source: Dion Global
Rajoo Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1986PLC009212 and registration number is 009212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajoo Engineers is ₹52.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajoo Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajoo Engineers is ₹933.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajoo Engineers are ₹52.49 and ₹51.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajoo Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajoo Engineers is ₹110.65 and 52-week low of Rajoo Engineers is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajoo Engineers has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, 4.02% for the past month, -12.61% over 3 months, -49.28% over 1 year, 39.86% across 3 years, and 38.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajoo Engineers are 19.37 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global