What is the share price of Rajoo Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajoo Engineers is ₹52.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajoo Engineers? The Rajoo Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajoo Engineers? The market cap of Rajoo Engineers is ₹933.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajoo Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajoo Engineers are ₹52.49 and ₹51.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajoo Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajoo Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajoo Engineers is ₹110.65 and 52-week low of Rajoo Engineers is ₹46.00 as on .

How has the Rajoo Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajoo Engineers has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, 4.02% for the past month, -12.61% over 3 months, -49.28% over 1 year, 39.86% across 3 years, and 38.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajoo Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajoo Engineers are 19.37 and 2.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global