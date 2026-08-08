Here's the live share price of Rajnish Wellness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajnish Wellness
|-2.38
|-2.38
|-10.87
|-14.58
|-57.73
|-69.18
|-3.95
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajnish Wellness has declined 57.73% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajnish Wellness has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.42
|0.42
|10
|0.42
|0.42
|20
|0.41
|0.42
|50
|0.43
|0.43
|100
|0.46
|0.46
|200
|0.54
|0.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajnish Wellness remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.43%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Rajnish Wellness - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Rajnish Wellness - Declaration Of Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Rajnish Wellness - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Saturday 30Th May, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Rajnish Wellness - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quart
|Apr 21, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Rajnish Wellness - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2015PLC265526 and registration number is 265526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnish Wellness is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajnish Wellness is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajnish Wellness is ₹41.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajnish Wellness are ₹0.42 and ₹0.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnish Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnish Wellness is ₹1.26 and 52-week low of Rajnish Wellness is ₹0.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajnish Wellness has shown returns of -2.38% over the past day, -2.38% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -57.73% over 1 year, -69.18% across 3 years, and -3.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness are -7.82 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global