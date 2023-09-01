Follow Us

RAJNISH WELLNESS LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.73 Closed
-2-0.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajnish Wellness Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.60₹14.33
₹13.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.75₹20.50
₹13.73
Open Price
₹14.02
Prev. Close
₹14.01
Volume
37,80,810

Rajnish Wellness Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.22
  • R214.64
  • R314.95
  • Pivot
    13.91
  • S113.49
  • S213.18
  • S312.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.8913.3
  • 1014.6613.25
  • 2014.4213.38
  • 5016.8313.72
  • 10016.1414.09
  • 20011.0313.52

Rajnish Wellness Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.45-3.657.77-26.7356.475,048.11656.56
-2.43-1.81-7.141.62-3.8815.8047.44
-2.26-1.40-4.4010.479.1452.975.51
-0.89-2.80-0.584.86-2.8913.2218.67
1.722.152.4315.068.1952.5557.46
-1.68-3.4020.3631.0015.5640.5064.65
4.243.8618.6016.0015.7361.4059.41
4.5515.8138.1935.438.7947.76-7.67
0.4812.5912.2128.7113.3719.12-14.21
1.05-3.2324.8718.761.244.11-19.03
8.0419.4875.7691.3895.23157.1571.54
0.9410.1211.1612.42-1.12-1.38-7.01
1.9916.7038.9161.5756.3551.82-39.80
1.420.55-6.25-4.50-27.741,541.56104.25
-0.693.1511.2333.089.0667.47-63.54
0.63-4.23-14.18-8.27-67.25-51.23-51.23
1.374.149.4214.9019.8215.7831.49
-9.5114.8240.3841.721.4139.88-23.78
10.7016.4116.9913.67-17.49147.7949.47
6.2510.80-31.74-29.52-47.50-32.89-16.98

Rajnish Wellness Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajnish Wellness Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingStock Split

About Rajnish Wellness Ltd.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2015PLC265526 and registration number is 265526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. RajnishKumar Surendra Prasad Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhukar DevappaImade
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Abhinandan Ashok Kumar Paliwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sanjjari Sanju Kashyap
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Monam Kapoor
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Rajnish Wellness Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,55.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is -13730.0 and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is 39.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajnish Wellness Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹13.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajnish Wellness Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnish Wellness Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

