What is the Market Cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd.? The market cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,55.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is -13730.0 and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is 39.41 as on .

What is the share price of Rajnish Wellness Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹13.73 as on .