MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2015PLC265526 and registration number is 265526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹1,55.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is -13730.0 and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is 39.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹13.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnish Wellness Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is ₹5.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.