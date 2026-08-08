Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rajnish Wellness Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJNISH WELLNESS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Rajnish Wellness along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.41 Closed
-2.38₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rajnish Wellness Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.40₹0.42
₹0.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.39₹1.26
₹0.41
Open Price
₹0.42
Prev. Close
₹0.42
Volume
27,46,297

Source: Dion Global

Rajnish Wellness Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajnish Wellness		-2.38-2.38-10.87-14.58-57.73-69.18-3.95
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajnish Wellness has declined 57.73% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajnish Wellness has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Rajnish Wellness Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajnish Wellness Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.420.42
100.420.42
200.410.42
500.430.43
1000.460.46
2000.540.62

Source: Dion Global

Rajnish Wellness Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajnish Wellness remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.43%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rajnish Wellness Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTRajnish Wellness - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTRajnish Wellness - Declaration Of Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026.
May 30, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTRajnish Wellness - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Saturday 30Th May, 2026
May 25, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTRajnish Wellness - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quart
Apr 21, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTRajnish Wellness - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Rajnish Wellness

Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2015PLC265526 and registration number is 265526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 101.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnishkumar Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saloni Mehra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Swati Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Monam Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajnish Wellness Share Price

What is the share price of Rajnish Wellness?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnish Wellness is ₹0.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajnish Wellness?

The Rajnish Wellness is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnish Wellness?

The market cap of Rajnish Wellness is ₹41.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajnish Wellness?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajnish Wellness are ₹0.42 and ₹0.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajnish Wellness?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnish Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnish Wellness is ₹1.26 and 52-week low of Rajnish Wellness is ₹0.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajnish Wellness performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajnish Wellness has shown returns of -2.38% over the past day, -2.38% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -57.73% over 1 year, -69.18% across 3 years, and -3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness are -7.82 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rajnish Wellness News

More Rajnish Wellness News
Market Pulse