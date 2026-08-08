What is the share price of Rajnish Wellness? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnish Wellness is ₹0.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajnish Wellness? The Rajnish Wellness is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnish Wellness? The market cap of Rajnish Wellness is ₹41.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajnish Wellness? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajnish Wellness are ₹0.42 and ₹0.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajnish Wellness? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnish Wellness stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnish Wellness is ₹1.26 and 52-week low of Rajnish Wellness is ₹0.39 as on .

How has the Rajnish Wellness performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajnish Wellness has shown returns of -2.38% over the past day, -2.38% for the past month, -10.87% over 3 months, -57.73% over 1 year, -69.18% across 3 years, and -3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness are -7.82 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global