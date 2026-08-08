Here's the live share price of Rajkot Investment Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajkot Investment Trust
|-5.55
|1.60
|-3.51
|7.94
|0.27
|-1.59
|28.34
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajkot Investment Trust has gained 0.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajkot Investment Trust has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.31
|48.38
|10
|46.26
|47.2
|20
|45.52
|46.09
|50
|44.47
|45.03
|100
|43.43
|44.35
|200
|43.62
|43.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajkot Investment Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Rajkot Inv. Trust. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Rajkot Inv. Trust. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Rajkot Inv. Trust. - Revised Intimation Regarding Completion Of RBI Inspection
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Rajkot Inv. Trust. - Intimation Regarding Completion Of RBI Inspection
|May 28, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Rajkot Inv. Trust. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1982PLC005301 and registration number is 005301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹45.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajkot Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹4.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajkot Investment Trust are ₹45.12 and ₹45.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkot Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹53.90 and 52-week low of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajkot Investment Trust has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, 0.27% over 1 year, -1.59% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust are 35.09 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global