What is the share price of Rajkot Investment Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹45.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajkot Investment Trust? The Rajkot Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkot Investment Trust? The market cap of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹4.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajkot Investment Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajkot Investment Trust are ₹45.12 and ₹45.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajkot Investment Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkot Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹53.90 and 52-week low of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹32.00 as on .

How has the Rajkot Investment Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajkot Investment Trust has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, 0.27% over 1 year, -1.59% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust are 35.09 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global