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Rajkot Investment Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJKOT INVESTMENT TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Rajkot Investment Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.12 Closed
-2.15₹ -0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajkot Investment Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.12₹45.12
₹45.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹53.90
₹45.12
Open Price
₹45.12
Prev. Close
₹46.11
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Rajkot Investment Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajkot Investment Trust		-5.551.60-3.517.940.27-1.5928.34
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajkot Investment Trust has gained 0.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajkot Investment Trust has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Rajkot Investment Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajkot Investment Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.3148.38
1046.2647.2
2045.5246.09
5044.4745.03
10043.4344.35
20043.6243.86

Source: Dion Global

Rajkot Investment Trust Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajkot Investment Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajkot Investment Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTRajkot Inv. Trust. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTRajkot Inv. Trust. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTRajkot Inv. Trust. - Revised Intimation Regarding Completion Of RBI Inspection
Jul 02, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTRajkot Inv. Trust. - Intimation Regarding Completion Of RBI Inspection
May 28, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTRajkot Inv. Trust. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rajkot Investment Trust

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1982PLC005301 and registration number is 005301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Manendra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavinkumar Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Chauhan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Rajkot Investment Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Rajkot Investment Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹45.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajkot Investment Trust?

The Rajkot Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkot Investment Trust?

The market cap of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹4.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajkot Investment Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajkot Investment Trust are ₹45.12 and ₹45.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajkot Investment Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkot Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹53.90 and 52-week low of Rajkot Investment Trust is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajkot Investment Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajkot Investment Trust has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 1.6% for the past month, -3.51% over 3 months, 0.27% over 1 year, -1.59% across 3 years, and 28.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust are 35.09 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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