MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1982PLC005301 and registration number is 005301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹3.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is -70.4 and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹37.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹60.46 and 52-week low of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.