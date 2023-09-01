Follow Us

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. Share Price

RAJKOT INVESTMENT TRUST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.10 Closed
4.981.76
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.10₹37.10
₹37.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹60.46
₹37.10
Open Price
₹37.10
Prev. Close
₹35.34
Volume
14

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.1
  • R237.1
  • R337.1
  • Pivot
    37.1
  • S137.1
  • S237.1
  • S337.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.9135.4
  • 1026.637.15
  • 2022.2639.75
  • 5010.4637.64
  • 1005.230
  • 2002.610

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.07-27.8435.9011.0836.40185.38182.77
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd.

Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1982PLC005301 and registration number is 005301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saket Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mayanka Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Girish Rehani
    Director
  • Mr. Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey
    Director

FAQs on Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹3.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is -70.4 and PB ratio of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹37.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹60.46 and 52-week low of Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

