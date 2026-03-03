Here's the live share price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives has declined 17.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.50%.
Rajgor Castor Derivatives’s current P/E of 6.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajgor Castor Derivatives
|-7.16
|-0.83
|18.23
|-13.36
|8.35
|-26.76
|-17.05
|Marico
|-3.85
|6.32
|9.64
|6.04
|31.14
|15.97
|13.75
|Patanjali Foods
|-3.75
|-0.62
|-9.43
|-16.96
|-13.78
|16.48
|15.14
|AWL Agri Business
|-5.97
|-16.19
|-27.17
|-32.54
|-25.72
|-24.48
|-7.64
|Manorama Industries
|-2.08
|2.81
|5.12
|3.67
|79.11
|87.37
|46.52
|Gokul Agro Resources
|-7.37
|-3.16
|-21.78
|-5.95
|28.89
|41.68
|68.88
|Sundrop Brands
|-3.11
|3.61
|-13.39
|-26.38
|-22.01
|-10.23
|-4.90
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-0.71
|-3.01
|-14.60
|-27.99
|-27.59
|1.74
|3.81
|KN Agri Resources
|4.37
|11.26
|-6.65
|-10.90
|-13.00
|15.50
|5.27
|Modi Naturals
|-6.68
|-12.79
|-25.33
|-25.33
|-25.33
|-9.28
|-5.68
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|-9.43
|2.96
|-8.25
|-8.71
|-24.72
|3.65
|13.88
|Kriti Nutrients
|-2.30
|-8.88
|-11.64
|-33.34
|-24.42
|13.36
|4.13
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|-5.15
|-5.98
|-19.80
|-33.61
|-22.15
|-11.69
|-7.19
|M K Proteins
|-6.76
|-7.47
|-21.46
|-26.37
|-26.93
|-42.44
|40.64
|Raj Oil Mills
|-2.54
|-5.11
|-17.56
|-16.40
|-7.88
|2.74
|-13.60
|Snehaa Organics
|-2.28
|-7.31
|-41.56
|-61.17
|-61.17
|-27.05
|-17.24
|N K Industries
|0.91
|-1.87
|-8.51
|-6.52
|11.03
|19.94
|22.31
|Sanwaria Consumer
|-16.00
|-27.59
|-22.22
|-43.24
|-48.78
|-27.45
|-25.25
|Shree Ram Proteins
|0
|-7.02
|-20.90
|-20.90
|-48.04
|-51.50
|-27.61
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|-2.27
|-1.29
|-24.40
|-26.73
|-34.85
|-25.06
|-22.11
Over the last one year, Rajgor Castor Derivatives has gained 8.35% compared to peers like Marico (31.14%), Patanjali Foods (-13.78%), AWL Agri Business (-25.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajgor Castor Derivatives has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.75%) and Patanjali Foods (15.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.66
|25.78
|10
|24.87
|25.17
|20
|23.09
|23.96
|50
|21.51
|22.83
|100
|23.71
|22.88
|200
|22.49
|23.95
In the latest quarter, Rajgor Castor Derivatives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 3.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajgor Castor Derivatives fact sheet for more information
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74995GJ2018PLC102810 and registration number is 102810. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 625.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rajgor Castor Derivatives is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹57.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives are ₹24.65 and ₹22.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajgor Castor Derivatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹16.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rajgor Castor Derivatives has shown returns of -7.69% over the past day, 25.65% for the past month, 17.94% over 3 months, 16.5% over 1 year, -26.76% across 3 years, and -17.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajgor Castor Derivatives are 6.44 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.