Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJGOR CASTOR DERIVATIVES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.00 Closed
-7.69₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.05₹24.65
₹24.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹30.85
₹24.00
Open Price
₹22.05
Prev. Close
₹26.00
Volume
15,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives has declined 17.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 16.50%.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives’s current P/E of 6.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajgor Castor Derivatives		-7.16-0.8318.23-13.368.35-26.76-17.05
Marico		-3.856.329.646.0431.1415.9713.75
Patanjali Foods		-3.75-0.62-9.43-16.96-13.7816.4815.14
AWL Agri Business		-5.97-16.19-27.17-32.54-25.72-24.48-7.64
Manorama Industries		-2.082.815.123.6779.1187.3746.52
Gokul Agro Resources		-7.37-3.16-21.78-5.9528.8941.6868.88
Sundrop Brands		-3.113.61-13.39-26.38-22.01-10.23-4.90
Jayant Agro Organics		-0.71-3.01-14.60-27.99-27.591.743.81
KN Agri Resources		4.3711.26-6.65-10.90-13.0015.505.27
Modi Naturals		-6.68-12.79-25.33-25.33-25.33-9.28-5.68
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-9.432.96-8.25-8.71-24.723.6513.88
Kriti Nutrients		-2.30-8.88-11.64-33.34-24.4213.364.13
Ramdevbaba Solvent		-5.15-5.98-19.80-33.61-22.15-11.69-7.19
M K Proteins		-6.76-7.47-21.46-26.37-26.93-42.4440.64
Raj Oil Mills		-2.54-5.11-17.56-16.40-7.882.74-13.60
Snehaa Organics		-2.28-7.31-41.56-61.17-61.17-27.05-17.24
N K Industries		0.91-1.87-8.51-6.5211.0319.9422.31
Sanwaria Consumer		-16.00-27.59-22.22-43.24-48.78-27.45-25.25
Shree Ram Proteins		0-7.02-20.90-20.90-48.04-51.50-27.61
Shanti Overseas (India)		-2.27-1.29-24.40-26.73-34.85-25.06-22.11

Over the last one year, Rajgor Castor Derivatives has gained 8.35% compared to peers like Marico (31.14%), Patanjali Foods (-13.78%), AWL Agri Business (-25.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajgor Castor Derivatives has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.75%) and Patanjali Foods (15.14%).

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.6625.78
1024.8725.17
2023.0923.96
5021.5122.83
10023.7122.88
20022.4923.95

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajgor Castor Derivatives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 3.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajgor Castor Derivatives fact sheet for more information

About Rajgor Castor Derivatives

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74995GJ2018PLC102810 and registration number is 102810. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 625.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Maheshkumar Shankarlal Rajgor
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Brijeshkumar Vasantlal Rajgor
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishit Dushyant Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipika Pradeep Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himali Maheshbhai Thakkar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Rajgor Castor Derivatives Share Price

What is the share price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajgor Castor Derivatives?

The Rajgor Castor Derivatives is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajgor Castor Derivatives?

The market cap of Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹57.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajgor Castor Derivatives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajgor Castor Derivatives are ₹24.65 and ₹22.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajgor Castor Derivatives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajgor Castor Derivatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Rajgor Castor Derivatives is ₹16.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rajgor Castor Derivatives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajgor Castor Derivatives has shown returns of -7.69% over the past day, 25.65% for the past month, 17.94% over 3 months, 16.5% over 1 year, -26.76% across 3 years, and -17.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajgor Castor Derivatives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajgor Castor Derivatives are 6.44 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives News

More Rajgor Castor Derivatives News
icon
Market Pulse